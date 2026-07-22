The Latest Shot Across The Bow: U.S. Threatens 50% Tariffs On Canadian Goods

Overview

On July 20, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump signed three proclamations under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, imposing an additional 50% tariff on certain Canadian-origin goods, effective 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2026.

The tariffed goods represent roughly 5% of Canada’s exports to the U.S. by value (about $20 billion against $1.3 trillion in total bilateral trade). The potential impact is, therefore, for now significant, but not existential.

The White House frames the action as offsetting Canada’s “discriminatory treatment” of U.S. commerce, citing provincial alcohol boycotts, auto tariffs and quotas, and restrictive dairy tariff-rate quotas.

The announcement was unexpected. It is an aggressive use of Section 338, which requires a finding that a foreign country discriminates against U.S. exporters relative to those of other nations, and it arrives amid an already volatile bilateral trade relationship.

Critically, the tariffs apply regardless of origin under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), meaning goods that are usually subject to preferential treatment are not exempted. The proclamations carve out only Section 232-covered goods (subject to existing sectoral tariffs) and WTO-qualifying civil aircraft. Energy, potash, fish, and critical minerals are also not covered by the proclamations.

Scope of affected goods

While the headlines focus on alcohol, dairy, and other attention-grabbing goods like hockey sticks, the scheduled goods are far broader. Over 550 HTS subheadings are listed across the three proclamations, covering categories including:

agricultural and animal-origin inputs (honey, hides, animal-derived pharmaceutical materials);

horticultural products and plant extracts (cut flowers, seeds, ginseng, gum arabic);

cement and building materials;

chemicals, paints, and cosmetics;

plastics, rubber, leather, and fur goods;

wood and paper products;

textiles, apparel, and footwear;

base metals, tools, and industrial machinery;

consumer electronics and telecom equipment;

furniture and lighting;

toys and sporting goods; and

art and collectibles.

Somewhat counterintuitively, despite its name, the annex under the proclamation addressing “motor vehicles” excludes cars and auto parts (already covered by Section 232) and instead targets a basket including cement and sporting goods.

Liquor on the shelf: A symbol with outsized influence

Beginning in March 2025, led by Ontario and Quebec, every Canadian province banned the purchase, distribution, and retail sale of U.S. alcohol.

Alberta and Saskatchewan stepped back from the measure, lifting their bans in June 2025. Every other province and territory still excludes U.S. alcohol from government-controlled distribution channels today.

The effect has been significant, with Canadian imports of U.S. alcoholic beverages decreased by about 81% since March 2025, or $582 million, compared to the same period in 2024-2025.

Because the ban is a provincial measure rather than a federal one, resolving U.S. concerns over Canadian importation of U.S. alcohol would require provincial governments working in coordination with the federal government.

The political backdrop: First Ministers’ Meeting in Charlottetown

Canada’s Premiers are meeting this week in Charlottetown for a First Ministers’ Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mark Carney, where this announcement will dominate discussion. Provincial reaction has been swift, with Premiers rallying around the message that Canada must remain calm, and proceed on the basis that no deal is better than a bad deal at this stage.

Prime Minister Carney’s July 20 statement in response the proclamations from the White House called this “the latest in a series of unilateral U.S. trade actions,” beginning with tariffs the U.S. imposed “in direct violation” of CUSMA. He said Canada “has merely matched those measures,” has made “detailed and comprehensive proposals” to modernize CUSMA, and “will look at all options” if the tariffs take effect.

Canadian businesses should expect Canada’s First Ministers to promote a coordinated federal-provincial response and should monitor developments closely.

Negotiating tactic or durable measure?

It remains uncertain whether these tariffs will take effect at the end of the 30-day window or whether this is a strategy to force Canada back to make certain concessions at the CUSMA renegotiation table.

Several factors suggest this may be more tactical than durable. The U.S. frames the move as reciprocal to Canada’s own retaliatory tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other goods, notwithstanding that those “retaliatory” measures were just that—a response to U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminium, copper, autos that were imposed in contravention of CUSMA. The exception is dairy, but Canada’s TRQ system and the access given to the U.S. market is itself enshrined within CUSMA, an agreement negotiated by the Trump administration itself. To the extent Europe has better access to Canada’s dairy market, that was a product of negotiations in which Europe gave concessions in return. This is not discriminatory or unlawful, but rather the way that trade negotiations and the resulting agreements are intended to work. Nonetheless, consistent with the administration’s approach to extracting concessions from its trading partners under the threat of massive tariffs, we expect the 30-day window to be used to intensify CUSMA renegotiation. On July 21, Prime Minister Carney and President Trump agreed to “intensify” the trade talks.

Next steps

The proposed measures warrant attention from Canadian businesses now, regardless of whether the tariffs ultimately take effect. Businesses with Canada-U.S. supply chain exposure should consider reviewing which products may fall within the newly tariffed categories, assessing how the added costs could flow through existing supply and pricing arrangements, and watching closely for further Canadian countermeasures.

Our team of government affairs lawyers and international trade lawyers is available to address these issues in greater detail and to assist with assessing a company’s exposure.

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