[Canada] Beyond Tariffs: Why Canada–U.S. Businesses Need Breathing Room (Podcast)

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When Businesses Get Left Out of the Conversation

What happens when the political conversation about trade leaves the businesses doing the trading on the sidelines? In this special Canada edition of Simply Trade, host Warrington Ellacott welcomes Laura Dawson, Executive Director of the Future Borders Coalition, to discuss what Canada–U.S. trade uncertainty actually looks like beyond Ottawa and Washington.

It’s Not Just About Tariffs

Drawing on conversations with manufacturers, importers, and exporters, Laura explains why frustration runs deeper than tariff rates alone. Shifting compliance requirements, rules-of-origin questions, classification issues, and slow answers from authorities all add friction to business relationships that used to run smoothly. Warrington brings the Canadian importing perspective into the discussion, including the realities of navigating tariff remission processes.

Diversify Without Dismantling What Works

The conversation tackles a genuine balancing act: how can Canada build new trading relationships without weakening the commercial ties businesses already depend on? Rather than waiting for a single political meeting or policy announcement to fix everything, Laura argues for competitiveness, stronger infrastructure, and simply giving businesses room to operate.

Room to Breathe, Reasons for Optimism

For trade professionals trying to keep goods moving while the policy landscape keeps shifting, Laura points to supply chain visibility, adaptability, and infrastructure investment as sources of cautious optimism, even without a quick return to the previous trading environment. Her message throughout: protect the relationships already in place while building better options alongside them.

Want to Keep the Conversation Going?

Laura Dawson’s op-ed, “Cross-Border Traders Are Tired of Being an Afterthought,” is the article discussed throughout this episode. You can also connect with the Future Borders Coalition and IE Canada to stay plugged into Canada–U.S. trade policy developments.

If you’re heading to the IE Canada International Trade Summit in Ottawa, November 17–19, 2026, Simply Trade listeners can save on non-member registration, tune in to get code now, available starting October 1, 2026.

Ready to Go Deeper?

Explore GTC’s course offerings on USMCA/CUSMA compliance and Canadian import procedures to help your team navigate cross-border trade with more confidence.