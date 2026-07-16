Are You “Sanctions Compliant”? What Every Business Must Know, Part 1/4

Did you know that contravening Canadian sanctions is a criminal offence? In fact, depending on the act violated, breaking sanctions can result in up to a $100,000 fine, up to 10 years imprisonment, asset freezes, or other financial penalties. Therefore, for businesses operating internationally or dealing with foreign counterparties, the question is not whether sanctions apply to your industry, but whether your current controls are sufficient to catch exposure before it becomes liability.

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Did you know that contravening Canadian sanctions is a criminal offence? In fact, depending on the act violated, breaking sanctions can result in up to a $100,000 fine, up to 10 years imprisonment, asset freezes, or other financial penalties. Therefore, for businesses operating internationally or dealing with foreign counterparties, the question is not whether sanctions apply to your industry, but whether your current controls are sufficient to catch exposure before it becomes liability.

Core legislative pillars

Canada’s sanctions framework rests on three primary statutes:

United Nations Act (“UNA”)

Canada is obligated to implement any sanctions imposed by the UN security council in response to countries that are threatening peace. These are contained in periodically published regulations and can be found here.

Special Economic Measures Act (“SEMA”)

This Act is Canada’s autonomous tool to impose sanctions for “grave breaches of international peace and security.” Again, specific countries will be contained within their own regulations, and a list can be found here.

Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (“Magnitsky Law”)

This Act targets individual bad actors and provides for the freezing of assets to specific foreign nationals involved in gross human rights violations or corruption.

What kinds of transactions do sanctions apply to?

The reach of Canadian sanctions is broader than most businesses assume. Exposure can arise in routine transactions, not just in dealings with obviously sanctioned parties.

Sanctions restrictions fall into three categories:

1. Asset freezes/dealings bans prevent:

any dealings in the entity’s property, physical goods, or digital assets

directly or indirectly facilitating any commercial or financial agreement that benefit the designated entity

making any goods available to them

2. Financial Restrictions prevent targets from moving funds through Canada and prohibit:

banking or wire transfers or other financial services

debt and equity financing, or purchasing new debt or bonds

insurance and underwriting

3. Trade and commodity embargoes restrict the flow of goods and Intellectual property across borders and includes:

arms and military gear

dual-use goods and technology

strategic commodities

luxury goods

How does the economic sanctions system operate?

Canada’s sanctions regime operates through three coordinated functions: triggering restrictions, gatekeeping operations, and enforcement.

1. Triggering the restrictions

The laws described above establish a legal boundary around a targeted country, entity, or person called a “dealings ban.” This means that for Canadian individuals or businesses, it now an offence to deal in the property of a designated person, provide them financial services, or make goods available to them, either directly or indirectly.

2. Gatekeeping operations

Once restrictions are in place, several supporting statutes operationalize compliance.

Export and Import Permits Act (“EIPA”)

Matches the SEMA country-specific trade restrictions by restricting exports to and imports from certain countries. Certain products may require a permit to export to even if there is no sanction against the target. Refer to the schedule in the “Export Controls list” under the Act to see if any products that you will be dealing with require a permit. Also, stay tuned for Part 4 of this article to learn more about the recent updates to the Export Controls List. Typically, the types of products on this list include military and strategic goods and technology, softwood lumber, firearms, sugar and sugar containing products, and U.S origin goods and technology.

The Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act: (“PCMLTFA”)

Requires financial institutions to screen clients and transactions, run them through a compliance engine and take appropriate action. The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (“FINTRAC”) will build a financial profile to prevent or deter money laundering, terrorist financing or sanctions evasion.

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (“IRPA”)

Ensures individuals targeted under SEMA or the Magnitsky Law are flagged at border checkpoints and denied entry into Canada

3. Applying enforcement: “the teeth”

Sanctions are actively enforced by either the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (“RCMP”) or the Canada Border Services Agency (“CBSA”). As mentioned earlier, intentional sanctions evasion offences can lead to indictable offences carrying up to 5 years in prison under SEMA or up to 10 years under the UN Act.

Is your business exposed? A preliminary self-assessment

Before engaging counsel, the following questions can help identify whether your organization warrants a more detailed review:

Do you have customers, suppliers, or counterparties in or connected to sanctioned countries? The current Canadian Consolidated Autonomous Sanctions List is publicly searchable and should be screened against your counterparty list regularly.

The current Canadian Consolidated Autonomous Sanctions List is publicly searchable and should be screened against your counterparty list regularly. Do any of your products or technologies appear on the Export Controls List? Dual-use goods, in particular, are frequently overlooked.

Dual-use goods, in particular, are frequently overlooked. Do you have foreign beneficial owners, investors, or financing sources? Indirect exposure through ownership structures is one of the most common sources of inadvertent violation.

Indirect exposure through ownership structures is one of the most common sources of inadvertent violation. Have you reviewed your supply chain for third-party sanctions risk? A Canadian company can be exposed through a supplier or intermediary even where the direct counterparty appears clean.

What to do if you identify a potential violation

Discovery of a potential sanctions breach requires immediate legal advice. Do not delay. Voluntary disclosure to Global Affairs Canada may be available but the timeliness and framing matters significantly in enforcement outcomes. Contact a lawyer from our Global Trade and Customs group and they will help you assess your exposure and manage mitigation. Even if you are unsure of a potential sanction breach but your organization operates internationally, deals with foreign counterparties, or sources goods or components from outside Canada, now is the time to review your sanctions risk framework before a routine transaction becomes a criminal matter.

Sanctions compliance is not a single-step exercise. It requires a coordinated, multi-statute analysis and diligence to effectively navigate. Sanctions exposure can arise in routine transactions, supply chains, and financial relationships. Proactive compliance is essential.

Our dedicated team will help you strengthen compliance processes, and ensure your business operates with confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.