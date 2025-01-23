Episode 082: Healing Trauma With Horses: Exploring Equine Experiential Learning With Suzanne Coleman (Podcast)

self

Brenda Agnew, your host, is joined by Diana Harris, Gluckstein Lawyers' intake coordinator, and her sister Suzanne Coleman, the founder of Horse&Hands. Suzanne introduces us to Facilitated Equine Experiential Learning (FEEL), a transformative therapy that uses horses to help individuals reconnect with their authentic selves.

In this episode, they discuss how horses provide healing support to trauma survivors, including survivors of sexual abuse, by fostering trust, emotional regulation, and self-awareness. Suzanne shares her journey, the incredible wisdom of horses, and the remarkable transformations she's witnessed.

