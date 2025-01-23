ARTICLE
23 January 2025

Episode 082: Healing Trauma With Horses: Exploring Equine Experiential Learning With Suzanne Coleman (Podcast)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Brenda Agnew, your host, is joined by Diana Harris, Gluckstein Lawyers' intake coordinator, and her sister Suzanne Coleman, the founder of Horse&Hands.
Brenda Agnew and Diana Harris
Brenda Agnew, your host, is joined by Diana Harris, Gluckstein Lawyers' intake coordinator, and her sister Suzanne Coleman, the founder of Horse&Hands. Suzanne introduces us to Facilitated Equine Experiential Learning (FEEL), a transformative therapy that uses horses to help individuals reconnect with their authentic selves.

In this episode, they discuss how horses provide healing support to trauma survivors, including survivors of sexual abuse, by fostering trust, emotional regulation, and self-awareness. Suzanne shares her journey, the incredible wisdom of horses, and the remarkable transformations she's witnessed.

Brenda Agnew
Diana Harris
