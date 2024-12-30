PMPRB Releases New Draft Guidelines For Comment

Following its Phase 2 Consultations, on December 19, 2025, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) released its new Draft Guidelines and accompanying Overview. The deadline for providing submissions on the Draft Guidelines is March 19, 2025. The PMPRB continues to plan to release its final Guidelines in 2025.

