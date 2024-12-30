ARTICLE
30 December 2024

PMPRB Releases New Draft Guidelines For Comment

Following its Phase 2 Consultations, on December 19, 2025, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) released its new Draft Guidelines and accompanying Overview.
