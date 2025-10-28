CDA Releases Strategy To Improve The Appropriate Prescribing And Use Of Prescription Medications In Canada

- in Canada
On September 18, 2025, Canada's Drug Agency (CDA) launched its new strategy to improve the appropriate prescribing and use of prescription medications in Canada. The strategy, titled, "A Prescription for Action: A Pan-Canadian Strategy for Advancing the Appropriate Use of Prescription Medications" provides a 5-year plan to foster a unified national approach that promotes safer, more effective medication use and strengthens health system sustainability.
The strategy sets out four strategic priorities:
- Partnerships and Program Development: Develop, enhance, and implement appropriate use initiatives with partners across Canada.
- Connect: Strengthen networks and provide comprehensive information about appropriate use.
- Strategy and Policy: Develop evidence-informed advice and recommendations for decision-makers about the adoption and implementation of appropriate use policies and strategic initiatives.
- Evaluation and Reporting: Assess project outcomes and communicate impact clearly.
