Legislative Update Report No. 2026-04 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives...

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-20 Build Canada Homes Act C-21 Red River Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Treaty Act C-230 An Act to amend the Financial Administration Act and to make consequential amendments to other Acts (debt forgiveness registry) C-227 National Strategy on Housing for Young Canadians Act

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-216 Chignecto Isthmus Dykeland System Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, February 11, 2026:

Canada Labour Code

SOR/2026-10 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code

Contraventions Act

SOR/2026-11 Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations (Tobacco and Vaping Products Act)

Customs Tariff

SOR/2026-14 Order Amending the China Surtax Remission Order (2024), No. 2

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2026-4 Upper St. Lawrence Populations Order Critical Habitat of the Silver Chub (Macrhybopsis storeriana) Great Lakes

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

February 12, 2026

Bill C-19, Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit Act — Chapter No. 1

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 7, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22407

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Notice of intent to control zuranolone under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 14, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, adding the letter "P" to the identifiers of 220 reduced regulatory requirement polymers

Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality, Chlorite and Chlorate

Notice with respect to the Proposed Code of Practice for Methanone, Diphenyl- (Benzophenone) in Paint, Stain and/or Coating Products Available to Consumers in Canada

Cannabis Act

Cannabis Fees Order: Increase to fees set out in sections 3, 4 and 5

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-002-26 — Publication of BETS-6, issue 3

Notice No. SPB-002-26 — Consultation on the Revisions to the 2500-2690 MHz Band Plan

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 14, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Oil and gas well casing — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2025-008 — Notice of expiry review of order — Photovoltaic modules and laminates

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-009 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Certain oil and gas well casing

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 14, 2026:

Consumer Protection Act

Alta Reg 17/2026 Vehicle Towing and Storage Regulation

Weed Control Act

Alta Reg 19/2026 Weed Control Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Energy and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 8

Section 1(2)(i), (10), (23) and (24), which amends the Electric Utilities Act, in force February 6, 2026 (OIC 33/2026)

Service Alberta Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 20

Section 1(1) to (5), (6)(b), (7) to (14), (15)(b)(i), (17), (19) to (22), (24) to (34), (36) to (38) and (39)(a) to (d) and (f) to (i), which amend the Condominium Property Act, in force February 15, 2026 (OIC 30/2026)

Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 26

Sections 1 and 2(2)(b), which amend the Alberta Utilities Commission Act, in force February 6, 2026 (OIC 34/2026)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act to Ensure the Supremacy of Parliament

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 10, 2026:

Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act

BC Reg 10/2026 Amends BC Regs

294/2004 — Business Practices and Consumer Protection Regulation

272/2004 — Consumer Contracts Regulation

295/2004 — Debt Collection and Repayment Regulation

12/2009 — Home Inspector Licensing Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 10, 2026:

Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 3

Various provisions in force August 1, 2026. (BC Reg 10/2026)

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 40 An Act to Amend the Vital Statistics Act 41 An Act to Amend the Real Estate Agents' Licensing Act

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 6, 2026:

Civil Forfeiture Act

NS Reg 11/2026 Civil Forfeiture Regulations — replacement

Collection and Debt Management Agencies Act

NS Reg 19/2026 Collection and Debt Management Agencies Regulations — amendment

Environment Act

NS Reg 28/2026 Activities Designation Regulations — amendment NS Reg 29/2026 Water and Wastewater Facilities and Public Drinking Water Supplies Regulations — amendment

Health Protection Act

NS Reg 30/2026 Food Safety Regulations — amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg 8/2026 Medical Laboratory Sciences Regulations — replacement

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 4/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 6, 2026:

Civil Forfeiture Act, SNS 2025, c 15

Schedule in force January 20, 2026. (NS Reg 10/2026)

Making Business Easier Act, SNS 2025, c 16

Sections 22 to 26 (which amend the Beaches Act), sections 38 to 51 (which amend the Collection and Debt Management Agencies Act) and section 59 (which amends the Crown Lands Act) in force January 26, 2026. (NS Reg 13/2026)

Sections 68 to 73 (which amend the Health Protection Act) in force April 1, 2026. (NS Reg 14/2026)

Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15

Sections 189 (which repeals the Medical Laboratory Technology Act) and section 209 (which amends the Health Protection Act) in force February 2, 2026. (NS Reg 7/2026)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Liquor Tax Act, 1996

O Reg 22/26 General, amending O Reg 257/10

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Condominium Act

Land Registration Reform Act

Registry Act

February 12, 2026

Proposal to amend Regulations under the Condominium Act, the Land Registration Reform Act, and the Registry Act to increase the types of plans that may be accepted in digital format — Comments by March 30, 2026

Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025

February 11, 2026

Proposed New Regulations under the Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025 (MRPIDAA) — Comments by March 8, 2026

Occupational Health and Safety Act

February 5, 2026

Recognizing CSA-Approved Respirators in the Hazardous Substance Regulations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) — Comments by February 19, 2026

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, February 7, 2026:

Summary Proceedings Act

EC2026-164 Ticket Regulations, amendment EC2026-165 Ticket Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 17 Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur le stockage de gaz naturel et sur les conduites de gaz naturel et de pétrole aux fins d'encadrer les réservoirs souterrains et certaines conduites 20 Loi édictant la Loi visant à favoriser l'accès au logement et modifiant diverses dispositions concernant le domaine de l'habitation

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 17 An Act mainly to amend the Act respecting natural gas storage and natural gas and oil pipelines in order to provide a framework for underground reservoirs and certain pipelines 20 An Act to enact the Act to facilitate access to housing and amending various provisions with respect to housing

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 février 2026:

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

AM 2026-002 Règlement sur le Comité national sur la prestation des services de santé et des services sociaux aux personnes issues des communautés ethnoculturelles

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 18, 2026:

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

MO 2026-002 Regulation respecting the National Committee on the provision of health services and social services to persons from ethnocultural communities

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 février 2026:

Loi sur la formation et la qualification professionnelles de la main-d'Suvre

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les certificats de qualification et sur l'apprentissage en matière de gaz, de machines fixes et d'appareils sous pression

Loi sur le bâtiment

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les installations sous pression

Loi sur l'assurance automobile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le remboursement de certains frais

Loi sur les coroners

Règlement modifiant le Tarif sur les frais de transport, de garde et de conservation des cadavres

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 février 2026:

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des candidats à la fonction de juge de la Cour du Québec, de juge d'une cour municipale et de juge de paix magistrat

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 11, 2026:

Act respecting workforce vocational training and qualification

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certificates of qualification and apprenticeship regarding gas, stationary engines and pressure vessels

Building Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting pressure installations

Automobile Insurance Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reimbursement of certain expenses

Coroners Act

Regulation to amend the Tariff of costs for the transportation, keeping and preservation of dead bodies

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 18, 2026:

Courts of Justice Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the selection procedure of candidates for the office of judge of the Court of Québec, municipal court judge and presiding justice of the peace

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 février 2026:

Code civil du Québec

AM 2026 Règlement sur les normes permettant d'établir les valeurs de l'appauvrissement et de l'enrichissement aux fins de l'établissement de la valeur d'une prestation compensatoire — Arrêté numéro 5512 du ministre de la Justice

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 11, 2026:

Civil Code of Québec

MO 2026 Regulation respecting the standards for establishing the values of impoverishment and enrichment in order to determine the value of a compensatory allowance — Order number 5512 of the Minister of Justice

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 février 2026:

Régie de l'énergie, CQLR, c R-6.01

Modifications apportées à l'Annexe I de la Loi sur Hydro-Québec (chapitre H-5), qui prévoit les tarifs de distribution d'électricité, en vertu de l'article 22.0.1 de cette loi

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 11, 2026:

Régie de l'énergie, CQLR, c R-6.01

Amendments to Schedule I of the Hydro-Québec Act (chapter H-5) which sets out the electricity distribution rates under section 22.0.1 of that Act.

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 6, 2026:

The Real Estate Act

Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act

Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

Criminal Practice Directive No. 1 — Criminal Pre-trial Conferences

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2026:

Placer Mining Act

Mining Act