Legislative Update Report No. 2026-04 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives...

In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-20
|Build Canada Homes Act
|C-21
|Red River Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Treaty Act
|C-230
|An Act to amend the Financial Administration Act and to make consequential amendments to other Acts (debt forgiveness registry)
|C-227
|National Strategy on Housing for Young Canadians Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-216
|Chignecto Isthmus Dykeland System Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, February 11, 2026:
Canada Labour Code
|SOR/2026-10
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code
Contraventions Act
|SOR/2026-11
|Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations (Tobacco and Vaping Products Act)
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2026-14
|Order Amending the China Surtax Remission Order (2024), No. 2
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2026-4
|Upper St. Lawrence Populations Order Critical Habitat of the Silver Chub (Macrhybopsis storeriana) Great Lakes
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
February 12, 2026
- Bill C-19, Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit Act — Chapter No. 1
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 7, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22407
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Notice of intent to control zuranolone under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 14, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, adding the letter "P" to the identifiers of 220 reduced regulatory requirement polymers
- Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality, Chlorite and Chlorate
- Notice with respect to the Proposed Code of Practice for Methanone, Diphenyl- (Benzophenone) in Paint, Stain and/or Coating Products Available to Consumers in Canada
Cannabis Act
- Cannabis Fees Order: Increase to fees set out in sections 3, 4 and 5
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-002-26 — Publication of BETS-6, issue 3
- Notice No. SPB-002-26 — Consultation on the Revisions to the 2500-2690 MHz Band Plan
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 14, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Oil and gas well casing — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2025-008 — Notice of expiry review of order — Photovoltaic modules and laminates
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-009 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Certain oil and gas well casing
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 14, 2026:
Consumer Protection Act
|Alta Reg 17/2026
|Vehicle Towing and Storage Regulation
Weed Control Act
|Alta Reg 19/2026
|Weed Control Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
Energy and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 8
- Section 1(2)(i), (10), (23) and (24), which amends the Electric Utilities Act, in force February 6, 2026 (OIC 33/2026)
Service Alberta Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 20
- Section 1(1) to (5), (6)(b), (7) to (14), (15)(b)(i), (17), (19) to (22), (24) to (34), (36) to (38) and (39)(a) to (d) and (f) to (i), which amend the Condominium Property Act, in force February 15, 2026 (OIC 30/2026)
Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 26
- Sections 1 and 2(2)(b), which amend the Alberta Utilities Commission Act, in force February 6, 2026 (OIC 34/2026)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act to Ensure the Supremacy of Parliament
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 10, 2026:
Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act
|BC Reg 10/2026
|Amends BC Regs
294/2004 — Business Practices and Consumer Protection Regulation
272/2004 — Consumer Contracts Regulation
295/2004 — Debt Collection and Repayment Regulation
12/2009 — Home Inspector Licensing Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 10, 2026:
Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 3
- Various provisions in force August 1, 2026. (BC Reg 10/2026)
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|40
|An Act to Amend the Vital Statistics Act
|41
|An Act to Amend the Real Estate Agents' Licensing Act
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 6, 2026:
Civil Forfeiture Act
|NS Reg 11/2026
|Civil Forfeiture Regulations — replacement
Collection and Debt Management Agencies Act
|NS Reg 19/2026
|Collection and Debt Management Agencies Regulations — amendment
Environment Act
|NS Reg 28/2026
|Activities Designation Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 29/2026
|Water and Wastewater Facilities and Public Drinking Water Supplies Regulations — amendment
Health Protection Act
|NS Reg 30/2026
|Food Safety Regulations — amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|NS Reg 8/2026
|Medical Laboratory Sciences Regulations — replacement
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 4/2026
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 6, 2026:
Civil Forfeiture Act, SNS 2025, c 15
- Schedule in force January 20, 2026. (NS Reg 10/2026)
Making Business Easier Act, SNS 2025, c 16
- Sections 22 to 26 (which amend the Beaches Act), sections 38 to 51 (which amend the Collection and Debt Management Agencies Act) and section 59 (which amends the Crown Lands Act) in force January 26, 2026. (NS Reg 13/2026)
- Sections 68 to 73 (which amend the Health Protection Act) in force April 1, 2026. (NS Reg 14/2026)
Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15
- Sections 189 (which repeals the Medical Laboratory Technology Act) and section 209 (which amends the Health Protection Act) in force February 2, 2026. (NS Reg 7/2026)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Liquor Tax Act, 1996
|O Reg 22/26
|General, amending O Reg 257/10
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Condominium Act
Land Registration Reform Act
Registry Act
February 12, 2026
Proposal to amend Regulations under the Condominium Act, the Land Registration Reform Act, and the Registry Act to increase the types of plans that may be accepted in digital format — Comments by March 30, 2026
Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025
February 11, 2026
Proposed New Regulations under the Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025 (MRPIDAA) — Comments by March 8, 2026
Occupational Health and Safety Act
February 5, 2026
Recognizing CSA-Approved Respirators in the Hazardous Substance Regulations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) — Comments by February 19, 2026
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, February 7, 2026:
Summary Proceedings Act
|EC2026-164
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
|EC2026-165
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|17
|Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur le stockage de gaz naturel et sur les conduites de gaz naturel et de pétrole aux fins d'encadrer les réservoirs souterrains et certaines conduites
|20
|Loi édictant la Loi visant à favoriser l'accès au logement et modifiant diverses dispositions concernant le domaine de l'habitation
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|17
|An Act mainly to amend the Act respecting natural gas storage and natural gas and oil pipelines in order to provide a framework for underground reservoirs and certain pipelines
|20
|An Act to enact the Act to facilitate access to housing and amending various provisions with respect to housing
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 février 2026:
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux
|AM 2026-002
|Règlement sur le Comité national sur la prestation des services de santé et des services sociaux aux personnes issues des communautés ethnoculturelles
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 18, 2026:
Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system
|MO 2026-002
|Regulation respecting the National Committee on the provision of health services and social services to persons from ethnocultural communities
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 février 2026:
Loi sur la formation et la qualification professionnelles de la main-d'Suvre
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les certificats de qualification et sur l'apprentissage en matière de gaz, de machines fixes et d'appareils sous pression
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les installations sous pression
Loi sur l'assurance automobile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le remboursement de certains frais
Loi sur les coroners
- Règlement modifiant le Tarif sur les frais de transport, de garde et de conservation des cadavres
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 février 2026:
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des candidats à la fonction de juge de la Cour du Québec, de juge d'une cour municipale et de juge de paix magistrat
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 11, 2026:
Act respecting workforce vocational training and qualification
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certificates of qualification and apprenticeship regarding gas, stationary engines and pressure vessels
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting pressure installations
Automobile Insurance Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reimbursement of certain expenses
Coroners Act
- Regulation to amend the Tariff of costs for the transportation, keeping and preservation of dead bodies
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 18, 2026:
Courts of Justice Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the selection procedure of candidates for the office of judge of the Court of Québec, municipal court judge and presiding justice of the peace
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 février 2026:
Code civil du Québec
|AM 2026
|Règlement sur les normes permettant d'établir les valeurs de l'appauvrissement et de l'enrichissement aux fins de l'établissement de la valeur d'une prestation compensatoire — Arrêté numéro 5512 du ministre de la Justice
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 11, 2026:
Civil Code of Québec
|MO 2026
|Regulation respecting the standards for establishing the values of impoverishment and enrichment in order to determine the value of a compensatory allowance — Order number 5512 of the Minister of Justice
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 février 2026:
Régie de l'énergie, CQLR, c R-6.01
- Modifications apportées à l'Annexe I de la Loi sur Hydro-Québec (chapitre H-5), qui prévoit les tarifs de distribution d'électricité, en vertu de l'article 22.0.1 de cette loi
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 11, 2026:
Régie de l'énergie, CQLR, c R-6.01
- Amendments to Schedule I of the Hydro-Québec Act (chapter H-5) which sets out the electricity distribution rates under section 22.0.1 of that Act.
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 6, 2026:
The Real Estate Act
- Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act
- Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- Criminal Practice Directive No. 1 — Criminal Pre-trial Conferences
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2026:
Placer Mining Act
Mining Act
|YOIC 2026/02
|
Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in R-Block Parcels) (2026)
