Look North: Canada Unveils A CA$40 Billion Arctic And Northern Region Strategic Plan

On March 12, 2026, the Government of Canada announced a comprehensive Arctic and Northern Region strategic plan backed by CA$40 billion, including over CA$35 billion in federal investments to defend, build...

Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you.

Article Insights

Lampros Stougiannos’s articles from Dentons Canada LLP are most popular: with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel

in Canada

with readers working within the Healthcare, Utilities and Construction & Engineering industries

On March 12, 2026, the Government of Canada announced a comprehensive Arctic and Northern Region strategic plan backed by CA$40 billion, including over CA$35 billion in federal investments to defend, build and transform Canada's Northern and Arctic regions, and major projects representing approximately CA$10 billion in additional investment. Developed in partnership with territorial governments and Indigenous partners, the plan aims to strengthen Canada's sovereignty, expand critical infrastructure and unlock the region's economic potential, while improving connectivity, opportunity and affordability for the 140,000 Northerners and Indigenous Peoples at its centre.

Objectives of the plan

The strategic plan is designed to:

Defend Canada's Arctic sovereignty, deter emerging threats, and support NATO Allies and NORAD continental defence.

Move Canada “from reliance to resilience” by reducing dependence on any single nation and building a stronger, more independent country.

Develop critical minerals, clean energy and trade corridors to realize the region's full economic potential.

Improve community connectivity and reduce the cost of living for Northern and Indigenous communities.

Defence and security investments

A total of CA$32 billion will be invested at Forward Operating Locations in Yellowknife, Inuvik and Iqaluit, as well as at Deployed Operating Base 5 Wing Goose Bay. These investments will support the upgrade and construction of new infrastructure, including airfield improvements, new or repurposed hangars, ammunition and fuel facilities, and infrastructure for accommodations, warehousing, IT and general operational support.

In addition, the Government announced the creation of two new Northern Operational Support Hubs and two new Northern Operational Support Nodes, supported by investments totalling CA$2.67 billion. These facilities will enable the Canadian Armed Forces to deploy rapidly and support year-round response across the Arctic and North, regardless of the remoteness.

New major projects

As part of the strategic plan, the Government of Canada is referring several new projects to the Major Projects Office (MPO).

Building on an initial federal investment of CA$100 million, the proposed all-season, 800 kilometre-long Mackenzie Valley Highway has been referred to the MPO. The project aims to connect Yellowknife to Inuvik, open new commercial opportunities along the corridor and provide essential year-round access to Indigenous and remote communities.

The Grays Bay Road and Port project and the Arctic Economic and Security Corridor are intended to connect Nunavut to the national highway system and establish Canada's first overland connection to a deepwater port on the Arctic Ocean. Collectively, these projects will provide critical infrastructure to support future mining projects and enhance connectivity for the Northern communities. The Grays Bay Road and Port project proposes an all-season road of approximately 230 kilometres from the Nunavut border to a deepwater port and airfield at Grays Bay. The project includes a deepwater export terminal for minerals and an airstrip, both of which are expected to have dual-use civilian and military potential. The Arctic Economic and Security Corridor consists of a proposed all-season road of approximately 400 kilometres through the Slave Geological Province in the Northwest Territories to the Nunavut border, where it will connect with the Grays Bay Road.

The Taltson Hydro Expansion Project aims to add 60 megawatts of capacity to the existing 22-megawatt hydro system, effectively doubling the Northwest Territories' hydro capacity and serving approximately 70% of residents. Since 2019, the Government of Canada has committed CA$48 million to the project.

Conclusion

This initiative once again demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to developing reliable infrastructure in Canada's North, while strengthening the country's defence readiness and economic resilience in the region. It also highlights the various and increasing opportunities for private sector participants in Canada's northern regions and defence sectors.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.