Anita Boscariol Breaks Down B.C.’s Proposed Suspension Of DRIPA (Video)

In a recent CityNews interview, lawyer Anita Boscariol offers legal insight into the B.C. government’s proposal to temporarily suspend parts of the Declaration on...

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In a recent CityNews interview, lawyer Anita Boscariol offers legal insight into the B.C. government’s proposal to temporarily suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). Drawing on her experience in Indigenous law, Boscariol explains why the province is considering this move and what it may mean in practice for Indigenous Nations, government decision‑making, and the broader legal landscape in British Columbia.

Anita Boscariol situates the proposal in the context of recent court rulings—particularly the Gitxaała decision—which clarified that DRIPA has immediate legal force and requires provincial laws to be interpreted in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). The provincial government has expressed concern that this interpretation could expose it to widespread legal uncertainty and increased litigation, prompting the proposal to pause certain interpretive sections of the Act while an appeal advances through the courts. [cbc.ca]

Importantly, the proposed suspension would not eliminate Indigenous rights nor undo existing government‑to‑government agreements. Core provisions allowing the province to enter into agreements and engage in shared decision‑making with Indigenous Nations would remain in place. However, Boscariol notes that pausing interpretive sections of DRIPA raises serious questions about reconciliation, trust, and the balance between legal certainty and meaningful implementation of UNDRIP principles.

Throughout the interview, Boscariol underscores the need for careful, transparent dialogue with Indigenous leadership and cautions against viewing the issue as purely technical. Her analysis reinforces that how B.C. navigates this moment will shape Indigenous‑Crown relations well beyond the proposed suspension period

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