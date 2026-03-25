Legislative Update Report No. 2026-06

- within Transport topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Healthcare industries
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-22
|Lawful Access Act, 2026
|C-224
|An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act (natural health products)
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-217
|Fairness for All Canadian Taxpayers Act (measuring the tax gap to fight international tax evasion)
|S-241
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Indian Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, March 11, 2026:
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
|SOR/2026-38
|Order Amending Schedule VI to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Additional Fentanyl Precursors)
|SOR/2026-39
|Regulations Amending the Precursor Control Regulations (Additional Fentanyl Precursors)
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2026-33
|Order Amending the China Surtax Order (2024)
|SOR/2026-34
|Steel Derivative Goods Surtax Remission Order
Excise Act, 2001
|SOR/2026-41
|Regulations Amending the Excise Duties on Vaping Products Regulations (Nova Scotia)
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2026-32
|Order Amending the Import Control List (2026-1)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2026-30
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SI/2026-3
|Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (American Marten, Newfoundland Population and Six Other Wildlife Species)
|SOR/2026-37
|Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (American Marten, Newfoundland Population and 18 Other Wildlife Species)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 7, 2026:
Official Languages Act
- Official Languages Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Fisheries Act
- Regulations Amending the Marine Mammal Regulations (Southern Resident Killer Whale Approach Distance)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
March 12, 2026
- Bill C-4, Making Life More Affordable for Canadians Act — Chapter No. 2
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 7, 2026:
Environment, dept. of the
- Public notice to inform Canadians of the decisions adopted by the 20th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and of Canada’s intent to implement the decisions domestically
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 22294
Bank Act
- Schedules I, II and III
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 14, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22313
- Notice amending the Notice with respect to reporting of plastic resins and certain plastic products for the Federal Plastics Registry for 2024, 2025 and 2026
- Notice of intent to issue a notice under section 46 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 with respect to reporting of plastic resins and certain plastic products for the Federal Plastics Registry for 2027, 2028, and 2029
Fisheries Act
- Notice with respect to comments received on an administrative agreement
- Notice with respect to the availability of an administrative agreement
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-004-26 — Publication of SRSP-300-Gen, issue 2, and SRSP-301.7, issue 5
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 7, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Decisions regarding thermoformed molded fibre tableware
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-040 — Notice of determination Patient care and treatment supplies
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
NAFTA Secretariat
- Notice of decision — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 14, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Truck bodies — Decisions
Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act
- Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice [January 26, 2026]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2025-009 — Notice of expiry review of finding — Wheat gluten
- Inquiry NQ-2025-008 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Thermoformed molded fibre tableware
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|17
|Fiscal Measures Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|18
|Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 14, 2026:
Condominium Property Act
|Alta Reg 34/2026
|Condominium Property Act Regulations Amendment Regulation
Public Trustee Act
|Alta Reg 37/2026
|Public Trustee General Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 38/2026
|Public Trustee Investment Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King’s Printer
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 25
- Section 1, which amends the All-season Resorts Act in force March 11, 2026 (OIC 075/2026)
Water Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 27
- Act in force March 11, 2026 (OIC 077/2026)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, March 14, 2026:
Securities Act
- Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection Of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions
- Amendments to National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|12
|Safe Access to Schools Amendment Act, 2026
|13
|Safe Access to Places of Public Worship Act
|232
|Long Term Care Access and Transparency Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 10, 2026:
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 21/2026
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 21/2026
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 26/2026
|Amends BC Reg 8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation
|BC Reg 27/2026
|Amends BC Regs
112/2019 — Dormancy and Shutdown Regulation
27/2025 — Hydrogen Facility Regulation
48/2021 — Processing Facility Regulation
199/2011 — Service Regulation
50/2021 — Requirements for Consultation and Notification Regulation
|BC Reg 28/2026
|Enacts Renewable Energy Projects Regulation
Home Owner Grant Act
|BC Reg 24/2026
|Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 25/2026
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accomodation Area Tax Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 17, 2026:
Clean Energy Act
|BC Reg 29/2026
|Amends BC Reg 185/2023
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 31/2026
|Amends BC Regs
261/93 — Small Claims Rules
168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
Securities Act
|BC Reg 30/2026
|Repeals BC Reg 107/2008 — BC Instrument 22-502 Registration by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada
Enacts BC Instrument 22-502 Registration by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 32/2026
|Amends BC Reg 71/2019 — Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting the Biomass Energy Program
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 37/2026
|Amends BC Reg 125/2009 — Firefighters’ Occupational Disease Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 10, 2026:
Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025, SBC 2025, c 25
- Various sections in force June 15, 2026. (BC Reg /2026)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 17, 2026:
Employment Standards (Serious Illness or Injury Leave) Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 27
- Section 2 in force April 1, 2026. (BC Reg 34/2026)
Royal Assents
March 12, 2026
- Bill 3, Budget Measures Implementation Act (No. 2), 2026 — Chapter No. 2
- Bill 5, Trade Recognition Act — Chapter No. 1
- Bill 7, Post-Secondary International Education (Designated Institutions) Act — Chapter No. 4
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|8
|The Long-Bladed Weapon Control Amendment Act
|9
|The Street Weapons Control Act
|10
|The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act (Attachment Leave for Adoption and Surrogacy)
|11
|The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act (Sick Notes for Employee Absences)
|13
|The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act
|14
|The Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Amendment Act
|15
|The Consumer Protection Amendment Act
|16
|The Mental Health Amendment Act
|17
|The Adult Abuse Registry Amendment Act
|18
|The Waste Reduction and Prevention Amendment Act (Strengthening Enforcement)
|19
|The Animal Care Amendment Act
|20
|The Manitoba Hydro Amendment Act
|21
|The Drinking Water Safety Amendment Act
|23
|The Advocate for Children and Youth Amendment Act
|26
|The Health System Governance and Accountability Amendment Act (Eliminating Mandatory Overtime for Nurses)
|27
|The Declaration of Principles for Patient Health Care Act and Amendments to The Health System Governance and Accountability Act
|28
|The Health System Governance and Accountability Amendment Act (Nurse-to Patient Ratios)
|29
|The University of Winnipeg Amendment Act
|30
|The Intimate Partner Violence Death Review Committee Act
|31
|The Highway Traffic Amendment Act
|32
|The Improving Access to Breast Cancer Screening Act
|33
|The Planning Amendment and City of Winnipeg Charter Amendment Act
|34
|The Interprovincial Subpoena Amendment Act
|35
|The Adult Learning Centres Amendment Act
|36
|The Child and Family Services Amendment Act
|37
|The Environmental Statutes Amendment Act
|38
|The Public Schools Amendment and Manitoba School Boards Association Amendment Act
|39
|The Manitoba Hydro Amendment and Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Amendment Act
|40
|The Elections Amendment Act
|41
|The Promoting Inclusion in Amateur Sport Act
|42
|The Motor Vehicle Statutes Amendment Act
|43
|The Highway Traffic Amendment and Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act
|44
|The Minor Amendments and Corrections Act, 2026
|45
|The Yellowquill University College Act and Amendments to The Advanced Education Administration Act
|46
|The Securities Amendment Act
|47
|The Apprenticeship and Certification Amendment Act
|48
|The Real Property Amendment and Planning Amendment Act (Land Conveyed for Public Purposes)
|49
|The Business Practices Amendment Act
|50
|The Pharmaceutical Amendment, Regulated Health Professions Amendment and Public Health Amendment Act
|51
|The Public Sector Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Governance Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
Consumer Protection Act
|Man Reg 16/2026
|Maximum Fees for Cashing Government Cheques Order
The Workplace Safety and Health Act
|Man Reg 19/2026
|Workplace Safety and Health Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Radiation Protection Act, SM 2015, c 41
- Act in force January 31, 2027. (OIC 35/2026)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Electrical Installation and Inspection Act
|NB Reg 2026-5
|NB Reg 84-165, amendment
Gaming Control Act
|NB Reg 2026-6
|NB Reg 2021-79, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|7
|An Act to Amend the Endangered Species Act
|8
|An Act to Amend the Wild Life Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Public Procurement Act
|NLR 6/26
|Public Procurement Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 6, 2026:
Electricity Act
|NS Reg 44/2026
|Green Choice Program Regulations — amendment
Pension Benefits Act
|NS Reg 45/2026
|Pension Benefits Regulations — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 51/2026
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 6, 2026:
Financial Measures (2023) Act, SNS 2023, c 2
- Sections 42 and 45, which amend Revenue Act, section 46, which amends the Theatres and Amusements Act, and section 47, which amends the Sales Tax Act, in force February 17, 2026. (NS Reg 46/2026)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|O Reg 38/26
|General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 39/26
|Data Integration, amending O Reg 366/19
Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|O Reg 40/26
|General, amending Reg 823 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 41/26
|Institutions, amending O Reg 372/91
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Farm Products Marketing Act
March 6, 2026
Proposed regulatory amendments to O Reg 208/09: Tobacco – Marketing under the Farm Products Marketing Act — Comments by April 20, 2026
Highway Traffic Act
Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021
March 9, 2026
Proposed regulations related to issuing administrative penalties for select commercial and passenger offences in the Highway Traffic Act and the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021 — Comments by April 23, 2026
Liquor License and Control Act, 2019
March 12, 2026
Proposal to amend Regulations under the Liquor Licence and Control Act to Increase Flexibility in the Distribution of Beverage Alcohol — Comments by March 24, 2026
Ontario Heritage Act, RSO 1990
March 6, 2026
Proposals related to Ontario’s Archaeology Program, including targeted changes to the Standards and Guidelines for Consultant Archaeologists — Comments by April 5, 2026
Pension Benefits Act
March 5, 2026
Regulations to Modernize the Jointly Sponsored Pension Plan Conversion Framework — Comments by April 20, 2026
Orders In Council
Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2
- Schedule 16, sections 1, 2, which amend the Provincial Offences Act, in force April 15, 2026 (OIC 373/2026)
Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025, SO 2025, c 10
- Schedule 10, sections 1, 2, which amend the Historical Parks Act, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 375/2026)
Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025 (No. 2), SO 2025, c 15
- Schedule 13, section 14, which amends the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System Act, 2006, in force March 13, 2026 (OIC 371/2026)
Protect Ontario by Cutting Red Tape Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 24
- Schedule 3, subsections 1(1), (3), (4), 2, which amend Christopher’s Law (Sex Offender Registry), 2000, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 372/2026)
Resource Management and Safety Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 17
- Schedule 1, subsections 4(4), 36, 38, which amend the Wildland Fire Management Act, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 374/2026)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 mars 2026:
Loi sur le bâtimen
|Décret 235-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
|Décret 236-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
|Décret 237-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
|Décret 238-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 mars 2026:
Code civil du Québec
Loi visant à moderniser la profession notariale et à favoriser l’accès à la justice
|Décret 260-2026
|Règlement sur l’exécution forcée du paiement d’une créance résultant de l’inexécution d’une obligation constatée dans un acte notarié
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
|Décret 261-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Tarif judiciaire en matière civile
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 11, 2026:
Building Act
|OC 235-2026
|Regulation to amend the Safety Code
|OC 236-2026
|Regulation to amend the Construction Code
|OC 237-2026
|Regulation to amend the Safety Code
|OC 238-2026
|Regulation to amend the Construction Code
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 18, 2026:
Civil Code of Québec
Act to modernize the notarial profession and to promote access to justice
|OC 260-2026
|Regulation respecting the forced execution of the payment of a claim resulting from the non-performance of an obligation recorded in a notarial act
Courts of Justice Act
|OC 261-2026
|Regulation to amend the Tariff of judicial fees in civil matters
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 mars 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d’eau
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’enfouissement et l’incinération de matières résiduelles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités sous la responsabilité des municipalités réalisées dans des milieux hydriques et sur des ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités en fonction de leur impact sur l’environnement
Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada
- Règlement d’application de l’article 2 de la Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières
Loi sur les instruments dérivés
- Règlement modifiant le Tarif des frais et des droits exigibles en matière d’instruments dérivés
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 mars 2026:
Charte de la langue française
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la langue de l’Administration
Loi sur les produits pétroliers
- Règlement modifiant l’Arrêté ministériel concernant les méthodes et les outils de mesure pour l’application du Règlement sur l’intégration de contenu à faible intensité carbone dans l’essence et le carburant diesel
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 11, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals
- Regulation to amend the Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code
- Regulation to amend the Flood Protection Works Regulation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting regulatory measures for activities under the responsibility of municipalities carried out in bodies of water and on flood protection works
- Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation Environment Quality Act
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada
- Regulation under section 2 of the Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada
Securities Act
- Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation
Derivatives Act
- Regulation to amend the Tariffs for costs and fees payable in respect of derivatives
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 18, 2026:
Charter of the French language
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration
Petroleum Products Act
- Regulation to amend the Ministerial Order concerning the measurement methods and tools for the purposes of the Regulation respecting the integration of low-carbon-intensity fuel content into gasoline and diesel fuel
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 6, 2026:
The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010
|Sask Reg 5/2026
|The Waterworks and Sewage Works Amendment Regulations, 2026
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Film Content Information Act, SS 2024, c 2
- Act in force April 1, 2026. (OC 86/2026)
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]