Legislative Update Report No. 2026-06

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are most popular:

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-22 Lawful Access Act, 2026 C-224 An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act (natural health products)

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-217 Fairness for All Canadian Taxpayers Act (measuring the tax gap to fight international tax evasion) S-241 An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Indian Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, March 11, 2026:

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

SOR/2026-38 Order Amending Schedule VI to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Additional Fentanyl Precursors) SOR/2026-39 Regulations Amending the Precursor Control Regulations (Additional Fentanyl Precursors)

Customs Tariff

SOR/2026-33 Order Amending the China Surtax Order (2024) SOR/2026-34 Steel Derivative Goods Surtax Remission Order

Excise Act, 2001

SOR/2026-41 Regulations Amending the Excise Duties on Vaping Products Regulations (Nova Scotia)

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2026-32 Order Amending the Import Control List (2026-1)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2026-30 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SI/2026-3 Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (American Marten, Newfoundland Population and Six Other Wildlife Species) SOR/2026-37 Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (American Marten, Newfoundland Population and 18 Other Wildlife Species)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 7, 2026:

Official Languages Act

Official Languages Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Fisheries Act

Regulations Amending the Marine Mammal Regulations (Southern Resident Killer Whale Approach Distance)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

March 12, 2026

Bill C-4, Making Life More Affordable for Canadians Act — Chapter No. 2

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 7, 2026:

Environment, dept. of the

Public notice to inform Canadians of the decisions adopted by the 20th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and of Canada’s intent to implement the decisions domestically

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Significant New Activity Notice No. 22294

Bank Act

Schedules I, II and III

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 14, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22313

Notice amending the Notice with respect to reporting of plastic resins and certain plastic products for the Federal Plastics Registry for 2024, 2025 and 2026

Notice of intent to issue a notice under section 46 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 with respect to reporting of plastic resins and certain plastic products for the Federal Plastics Registry for 2027, 2028, and 2029

Fisheries Act

Notice with respect to comments received on an administrative agreement

Notice with respect to the availability of an administrative agreement

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-004-26 — Publication of SRSP-300-Gen, issue 2, and SRSP-301.7, issue 5

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 7, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Decisions regarding thermoformed molded fibre tableware

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2025-040 — Notice of determination Patient care and treatment supplies

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

NAFTA Secretariat

Notice of decision — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 14, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Truck bodies — Decisions

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act

Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice [January 26, 2026]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2025-009 — Notice of expiry review of finding — Wheat gluten

Inquiry NQ-2025-008 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Thermoformed molded fibre tableware

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 17 Fiscal Measures Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 18 Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 14, 2026:

Condominium Property Act

Alta Reg 34/2026 Condominium Property Act Regulations Amendment Regulation

Public Trustee Act

Alta Reg 37/2026 Public Trustee General Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 38/2026 Public Trustee Investment Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King’s Printer

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 25

Section 1, which amends the All-season Resorts Act in force March 11, 2026 (OIC 075/2026)

Water Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 27

Act in force March 11, 2026 (OIC 077/2026)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, March 14, 2026:

Securities Act

Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection Of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions

Amendments to National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 12 Safe Access to Schools Amendment Act, 2026 13 Safe Access to Places of Public Worship Act 232 Long Term Care Access and Transparency Act

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 10, 2026:

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 21/2026 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 21/2026 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Energy Resource Activities Act

BC Reg 26/2026 Amends BC Reg 8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation BC Reg 27/2026 Amends BC Regs

112/2019 — Dormancy and Shutdown Regulation

27/2025 — Hydrogen Facility Regulation

48/2021 — Processing Facility Regulation

199/2011 — Service Regulation

50/2021 — Requirements for Consultation and Notification Regulation BC Reg 28/2026 Enacts Renewable Energy Projects Regulation

Home Owner Grant Act

BC Reg 24/2026 Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 25/2026 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accomodation Area Tax Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 17, 2026:

Clean Energy Act

BC Reg 29/2026 Amends BC Reg 185/2023

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 31/2026 Amends BC Regs

261/93 — Small Claims Rules

168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules

Securities Act

BC Reg 30/2026 Repeals BC Reg 107/2008 — BC Instrument 22-502 Registration by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada

Enacts BC Instrument 22-502 Registration by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 32/2026 Amends BC Reg 71/2019 — Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting the Biomass Energy Program

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 37/2026 Amends BC Reg 125/2009 — Firefighters’ Occupational Disease Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 10, 2026:

Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025, SBC 2025, c 25

Various sections in force June 15, 2026. (BC Reg /2026)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 17, 2026:

Employment Standards (Serious Illness or Injury Leave) Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 27

Section 2 in force April 1, 2026. (BC Reg 34/2026)

Royal Assents

March 12, 2026

Bill 3, Budget Measures Implementation Act (No. 2), 2026 — Chapter No. 2

Bill 5, Trade Recognition Act — Chapter No. 1

Bill 7, Post-Secondary International Education (Designated Institutions) Act — Chapter No. 4

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 8 The Long-Bladed Weapon Control Amendment Act 9 The Street Weapons Control Act 10 The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act (Attachment Leave for Adoption and Surrogacy) 11 The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act (Sick Notes for Employee Absences) 13 The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 14 The Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Amendment Act 15 The Consumer Protection Amendment Act 16 The Mental Health Amendment Act 17 The Adult Abuse Registry Amendment Act 18 The Waste Reduction and Prevention Amendment Act (Strengthening Enforcement) 19 The Animal Care Amendment Act 20 The Manitoba Hydro Amendment Act 21 The Drinking Water Safety Amendment Act 23 The Advocate for Children and Youth Amendment Act 26 The Health System Governance and Accountability Amendment Act (Eliminating Mandatory Overtime for Nurses) 27 The Declaration of Principles for Patient Health Care Act and Amendments to The Health System Governance and Accountability Act 28 The Health System Governance and Accountability Amendment Act (Nurse-to Patient Ratios) 29 The University of Winnipeg Amendment Act 30 The Intimate Partner Violence Death Review Committee Act 31 The Highway Traffic Amendment Act 32 The Improving Access to Breast Cancer Screening Act 33 The Planning Amendment and City of Winnipeg Charter Amendment Act 34 The Interprovincial Subpoena Amendment Act 35 The Adult Learning Centres Amendment Act 36 The Child and Family Services Amendment Act 37 The Environmental Statutes Amendment Act 38 The Public Schools Amendment and Manitoba School Boards Association Amendment Act 39 The Manitoba Hydro Amendment and Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Amendment Act 40 The Elections Amendment Act 41 The Promoting Inclusion in Amateur Sport Act 42 The Motor Vehicle Statutes Amendment Act 43 The Highway Traffic Amendment and Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act 44 The Minor Amendments and Corrections Act, 2026 45 The Yellowquill University College Act and Amendments to The Advanced Education Administration Act 46 The Securities Amendment Act 47 The Apprenticeship and Certification Amendment Act 48 The Real Property Amendment and Planning Amendment Act (Land Conveyed for Public Purposes) 49 The Business Practices Amendment Act 50 The Pharmaceutical Amendment, Regulated Health Professions Amendment and Public Health Amendment Act 51 The Public Sector Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Governance Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

Consumer Protection Act

Man Reg 16/2026 Maximum Fees for Cashing Government Cheques Order

The Workplace Safety and Health Act

Man Reg 19/2026 Workplace Safety and Health Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Radiation Protection Act, SM 2015, c 41

Act in force January 31, 2027. (OIC 35/2026)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Electrical Installation and Inspection Act

NB Reg 2026-5 NB Reg 84-165, amendment

Gaming Control Act

NB Reg 2026-6 NB Reg 2021-79, amendment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 7 An Act to Amend the Endangered Species Act 8 An Act to Amend the Wild Life Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Public Procurement Act

NLR 6/26 Public Procurement Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 6, 2026:

Electricity Act

NS Reg 44/2026 Green Choice Program Regulations — amendment

Pension Benefits Act

NS Reg 45/2026 Pension Benefits Regulations — amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 51/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 6, 2026:

Financial Measures (2023) Act, SNS 2023, c 2

Sections 42 and 45, which amend Revenue Act, section 46, which amends the Theatres and Amusements Act, and section 47, which amends the Sales Tax Act, in force February 17, 2026. (NS Reg 46/2026)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

O Reg 38/26 General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990 O Reg 39/26 Data Integration, amending O Reg 366/19

Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

O Reg 40/26 General, amending Reg 823 of RRO 1990 O Reg 41/26 Institutions, amending O Reg 372/91

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Farm Products Marketing Act

March 6, 2026

Proposed regulatory amendments to O Reg 208/09: Tobacco – Marketing under the Farm Products Marketing Act — Comments by April 20, 2026

Highway Traffic Act

Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021

March 9, 2026

Proposed regulations related to issuing administrative penalties for select commercial and passenger offences in the Highway Traffic Act and the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021 — Comments by April 23, 2026

Liquor License and Control Act, 2019

March 12, 2026

Proposal to amend Regulations under the Liquor Licence and Control Act to Increase Flexibility in the Distribution of Beverage Alcohol — Comments by March 24, 2026

Ontario Heritage Act, RSO 1990

March 6, 2026

Proposals related to Ontario’s Archaeology Program, including targeted changes to the Standards and Guidelines for Consultant Archaeologists — Comments by April 5, 2026

Pension Benefits Act

March 5, 2026

Regulations to Modernize the Jointly Sponsored Pension Plan Conversion Framework — Comments by April 20, 2026

Orders In Council

Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2

Schedule 16, sections 1, 2, which amend the Provincial Offences Act, in force April 15, 2026 (OIC 373/2026)

Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025, SO 2025, c 10

Schedule 10, sections 1, 2, which amend the Historical Parks Act, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 375/2026)

Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025 (No. 2), SO 2025, c 15

Schedule 13, section 14, which amends the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System Act, 2006, in force March 13, 2026 (OIC 371/2026)

Protect Ontario by Cutting Red Tape Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 24

Schedule 3, subsections 1(1), (3), (4), 2, which amend Christopher’s Law (Sex Offender Registry), 2000, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 372/2026)

Resource Management and Safety Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 17

Schedule 1, subsections 4(4), 36, 38, which amend the Wildland Fire Management Act, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 374/2026)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 mars 2026:

Loi sur le bâtimen

Décret 235-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité Décret 236-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de construction Décret 237-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité Décret 238-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 mars 2026:

Code civil du Québec

Loi visant à moderniser la profession notariale et à favoriser l’accès à la justice

Décret 260-2026 Règlement sur l’exécution forcée du paiement d’une créance résultant de l’inexécution d’une obligation constatée dans un acte notarié

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Décret 261-2026 Règlement modifiant le Tarif judiciaire en matière civile

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 11, 2026:

Building Act

OC 235-2026 Regulation to amend the Safety Code OC 236-2026 Regulation to amend the Construction Code OC 237-2026 Regulation to amend the Safety Code OC 238-2026 Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 18, 2026:

Civil Code of Québec

Act to modernize the notarial profession and to promote access to justice

OC 260-2026 Regulation respecting the forced execution of the payment of a claim resulting from the non-performance of an obligation recorded in a notarial act

Courts of Justice Act

OC 261-2026 Regulation to amend the Tariff of judicial fees in civil matters

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 mars 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d’eau

Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les ouvrages de protection contre les inondations

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’enfouissement et l’incinération de matières résiduelles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités sous la responsabilité des municipalités réalisées dans des milieux hydriques et sur des ouvrages de protection contre les inondations

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités en fonction de leur impact sur l’environnement

Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada

Règlement d’application de l’article 2 de la Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières

Loi sur les instruments dérivés

Règlement modifiant le Tarif des frais et des droits exigibles en matière d’instruments dérivés

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 mars 2026:

Charte de la langue française

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la langue de l’Administration

Loi sur les produits pétroliers

Règlement modifiant l’Arrêté ministériel concernant les méthodes et les outils de mesure pour l’application du Règlement sur l’intégration de contenu à faible intensité carbone dans l’essence et le carburant diesel

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 11, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals

Regulation to amend the Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code

Regulation to amend the Flood Protection Works Regulation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting regulatory measures for activities under the responsibility of municipalities carried out in bodies of water and on flood protection works

Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation Environment Quality Act

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact

Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada

Regulation under section 2 of the Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada

Securities Act

Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation

Derivatives Act

Regulation to amend the Tariffs for costs and fees payable in respect of derivatives

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 18, 2026:

Charter of the French language

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration

Petroleum Products Act

Regulation to amend the Ministerial Order concerning the measurement methods and tools for the purposes of the Regulation respecting the integration of low-carbon-intensity fuel content into gasoline and diesel fuel

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 6, 2026:

The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010

Sask Reg 5/2026 The Waterworks and Sewage Works Amendment Regulations, 2026

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Film Content Information Act, SS 2024, c 2

Act in force April 1, 2026. (OC 86/2026)

Yukon / Yukon