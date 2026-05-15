ARTICLE
15 May 2026

Back To Basics: Key Terms In The Canadian Regulatory Context

C
Cassels

Contributor

Cassels logo
Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP is a leading Canadian law firm focused on serving the advocacy, transaction and advisory needs of the country’s most dynamic business sectors. Learn more at casselsbrock.com.
Explore Firm Details
Advancement through regulatory processes in Canada often requires engaging proximate Indigenous communities who may be impacted by a proposed project.
Canada Government, Public Sector
Sandra Gogal and Rachel Donnelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sandra Gogal’s articles from Cassels are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Cassels are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada

Advancement through regulatory processes in Canada often requires engaging proximate Indigenous communities who may be impacted by a proposed project. Ensuring engagement is meaningfully conducted at all stages of project development can insulate permits and approvals from court challenges that result in expensive and lengthy delays and disrupt production timelines. Getting these processes right requires careful attention to legal landscape surrounding engagement and consultation with Indigenous communities, including the terminology used in this context.

Below we clarify some key terms used in the Canadian regulatory context:

  • Aboriginal people: are defined under the Canadian Constitution as First Nation, Inuit, and Metis peoples in Canada.1
  • Indigenous: is a collective term for the original peoples of Canada, which includes Aboriginal people.2
  • Aboriginal rights: are rights recognized and affirmed under section 35 of the Canadian Constitution.3 These rights include rights to fishing, hunting, trapping, and gathering, among others.
  • Duty to consult: the duty to consult requires that federal and provincial governments consult with Indigenous communities and people when making decisions that could impact their Aboriginal rights.4 Proponents may contribute to these processes by sharing information with Indigenous communities, participating in discussions to better understand community concerns, and by adopting mitigation measures that consider Indigenous knowledge and perspectives.

Footnotes

1. The Constitution Act, 1982Schedule B to the Canada Act 1982 (UK), 1982, c 11, s 35(2).

2. Government of Canada, “Indigenous peoples and communities” (modified 13 June 2024), online: link.

3. The Constitution Act, 1982, s 35(1).

4. Haida Nation v British Columbia (Minister of Forests), 2004 SCC 73 at paras 32 and 35.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Sandra Gogal
Sandra Gogal
Photo of Rachel Donnelly
Rachel Donnelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More