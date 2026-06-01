Indigenous Law Insights – May 2026

Stay current with the latest developments in Indigenous law and policy across Canada by joining Osler’s Indigenous Law Insights, a monthly 30-minute webinar series designed for legal and business professionals.

In our May webinar, Sean Sutherland, a partner in the firm’s Disputes group, discussed R. v. Chief Dsta’hyl, 2026 BCCA 176, a B.C. Court of Appeal decision addressing whether adherence to Indigenous law can excuse non-compliance with an injunction order. Then, Robyn Graham, an associate in the Disputes group, presented on recent updates in British Columbia related to UNDRIP and DRIPA.

Each of our Indigenous Law Insights webinars provides timely and practical information on what these developments mean for your business.

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