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1 June 2026

Indigenous Law Insights – May 2026

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Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

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Osler's Indigenous Law Insights webinar series offers legal and business professionals a monthly 30-minute deep dive into the latest developments in Indigenous law and policy across Canada. The May 2026 session examines a groundbreaking B.C. Court of Appeal decision on whether adherence to Indigenous law can excuse non-compliance with court injunctions, alongside critical updates on UNDRIP and DRIPA implementation in British Columbia.
Canada Government, Public Sector
Sean Sutherland and Robyn Graham
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Stay current with the latest developments in Indigenous law and policy across Canada by joining Osler’s Indigenous Law Insights, a monthly 30-minute webinar series designed for legal and business professionals.

In our May webinar, Sean Sutherland, a partner in the firm’s Disputes group, discussed R. v. Chief Dsta’hyl, 2026 BCCA 176, a B.C. Court of Appeal decision addressing whether adherence to Indigenous law can excuse non-compliance with an injunction order. Then, Robyn Graham, an associate in the Disputes group, presented on recent updates in British Columbia related to UNDRIP and DRIPA.

Each of our Indigenous Law Insights webinars provides timely and practical information on what these developments mean for your business.

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CLE / CPD Credit Information

  • Ontario – Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Professionalism - 0.5
  • British Columbia – Practice management - 0.5
  • Quebec – Continuing education - 0.5

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Sean Sutherland
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Robyn Graham
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