From Bids To Bricks Part 2 (Video)

Join Aon and Gowling WLG for the second session in this four-part From Bids to Bricks: Legal and Insurance Essentials series, designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate today's complex project landscape.

In this on-demand session, our speakers will explore how procurement strategy and insurance considerations intersect to shape successful project outcomes. We'll cover:

Procurement strategy and legal risks – From contract A/B and fairness duties to fully negotiated models, we'll examine the legal considerations that shape procurement success.

– From contract A/B and fairness duties to fully negotiated models, we'll examine the legal considerations that shape procurement success. RFP development and execution – Risk management and best practices for crafting evaluation criteria, requests for clarifications, rectifications and contract negotiations, and the impact of limitation of liability and dispute resolution clauses.

– Risk management and best practices for crafting evaluation criteria, requests for clarifications, rectifications and contract negotiations, and the impact of limitation of liability and dispute resolution clauses. Contract implementation – Proactive contract management tips, and tackling common issues during implementation, including scope gaps, changes and claims for time/cost.

– Proactive contract management tips, and tackling common issues during implementation, including scope gaps, changes and claims for time/cost. Insurance coverage essentials – An overview of wrap-up liability, builder's risk, professional liability and environmental liability insurance, including policy limits, exclusions, and practical coverage insights.

Whether you are an owner, contractor, insurer or advisor, this session provides the insights needed to structure your projects for success and ensure you are protected from the ground up.

This program is eligible for up to 1.25 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Aon speaker

Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon

