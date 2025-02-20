Made In Canada?

Canada's packaging and labelling laws are important for anyone selling or importing products for retail, and for consumers wishing to make informed choices about their purchases. Navigating these laws can be difficult as they are often found in several places. In this Report we will provide some examples of Canada's diverse packaging and labelling laws.

The Rules and Where to Find Them

The basic rules regarding product packaging and labelling in Canada can be found in the Consumer Packaging and Labelling Act, mandating that the following be present:

Net Quantity of the Product – either a numerical count or a unit of measurement;

Product Identity Information – the product's common or generic name; and

Dealer Information – the identity and place of business of the person for whom the product was manufactured or produced (i.e., the manufacturer or importer).

The rules in the Consumer Packaging and Labelling Act list additional information that can be included on a label – or must be included in certain circumstances if required by Canada's packaging and labelling laws.

Depending on the nature of the product, specific rules may require the inclusion of additional information on product packaging. This might be anything from origin, manner of use, composition, or warnings. For example, the Cosmetic Regulationsrequires cosmetics label contain contact information allowing consumers wishing to ask questions about the product to contact someone directly.

Importers and retailers must also be sure their products are not subject to any special rules which would require more information be included on product packaging. The Safe Food For Canadians Regulations, for example, requires that the packaging for certain prepackaged, imported foods, such as eggs or dairy products, specifies the product's country of origin.

Some of the other rules that may impose additional packaging and labelling requirements can be found in the Food and Drugs Act(regulating nutritional labels and alcohol), Textile Labelling Act, Precious Metals Marking Act, Hazardous Products Act, Charter of the French Language(regulating the use of French and English on labels in Quebec), and the Determination of Country of Origin for the Purpose of Marking Goods (CUSMA Countries) Regulations), among many others.

Navigating Canada's diverse and scattered product packaging and labelling rules is a complex task. Missing a provision might bring with it devastating consequences, specialized advice should be obtained to make sure nothing crucial is missed.

Takeaways

While not a huge part of our customs and trade practice, product labelling and packaging is important and can give rise to numerous issues. Understanding the many different legal and regulatory requirements that may impact retailers, exporters, or importers is critical to the supply chain. The last thing one wants to find is that the products that have been shipped to a Canadian retail purchaser are deficient from packaging and labelling perspectives!

