Episode 68: Empowering Food Businesses Through Strategic Mentorship (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 68, Heather is joined by Katy Chang, Founder and Executive Chef at EatsPlace, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) based in Washington, DC, that supports farm and food businesses.

Together, Heather and Katy discuss the challenges entrepreneurs face, particularly in accessing the resources and support needed to thrive. Katy shares her inspiring journey to becoming a leader in the food industry, emphasizes the transformative role of strategic mentorship in empowering emerging business owners, and announces her plans to expand EatsPlace to Alberta. To learn more about EatsPlace, and to connect with Katy, please visit https://eatsplace.com/.

