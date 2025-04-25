Episode 19: Advancing Superfood Innovation And Unlocking The Power Of The Haskap Berry (Podcast)

In episode 19, Heather Barnhouse speaks with Kiren Singh, Co-Founder of Haskalife, a Canadian company specializing in developing products from the haskap berry, a superfood native to northern boreal regions. Kiren shares her journey from a 30-year corporate career in the energy sector to founding Haskalife, discussing the challenges of educating consumers about the berry's health benefits and its potential in the agribusiness market. She highlights the importance of collaboration and the growing support ecosystem for entrepreneurs, while outlining future plans for clinical studies and product expansion. To learn more, visit https://haskalife.ca/.

self

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.