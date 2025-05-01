Canada's Drug Agency Releases 2025 Watch List Highlighting AI Technologies In Health Care

On March 25, 2025, Canada's Drug Agency published its annual Watch List, which identifies technologies with the most potential to transform health systems and shape the future of health care in Canada. The 2025 Watch List highlights the top AI technologies and related issues poised to impact health care systems in Canada.

Top five AI technologies:

AI for notetaking

AI in clinical training

AI for disease diagnosis

AI for disease treatment

AI for remote monitoring

Top five issues:

Privacy & data security

Liability & accountability

Data availability, quality & bias

Data sovereignty & governance

Environmental costs

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.