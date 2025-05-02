ARTICLE
2 May 2025

Health Canada Publishes Guide To The Precision Regulating Authorities Under The Food And Drugs Act

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
In March 2025, Health Canada published a Guide to the precision regulating authorities under the Food and Drugs Act.
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Pierre-Olivier Ferko
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In March 2025, Health Canada published a Guide to the precision regulating authorities under the Food and Drugs Act. The Guide sets out the principles, policies, considerations and standards that Health Canada should follow in situations where it may be appropriate for the Minister of Health to make an order pursuant to the new ministerial authorities granted by the Bill C-69 (Budget Implementation Act)amendments to the Food and Drugs Act.

The new ministerial authorities fall into three categories:

  1. Supplementary rules authority
  2. Exemption authority
  3. Decision of foreign regulatory authority (reliance authority)

These new authorities are intended to be adaptable tools broadly applicable for various purposes, including, for example, maintaining product availability if there is a shortage, removing barriers that create areas of unmet need, or addressing emerging health or safety issues or priorities.

The Guide provides information on the new ministerial authorities, including the legislative requirements that must be met for the Minister to use the authorities, to what or whom the authorities apply, and supports the development of procedures and orders related to these authorities.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

Authors
Photo of Pierre-Olivier Ferko
Pierre-Olivier Ferko
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More