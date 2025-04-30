New Funding For Primary Care In Ontario: Call For Proposals For Interprofessional Primary Care Teams

On April 10th, 2025, the Ontario government launched a targeted call for proposals to Ontario Health Teams and Indigenous primary health care organizations for $213 million in funding to expand primary care in Ontario. The call for proposals is part of the province's Primary Care Action Plan, which seeks to connect two million people in Ontario to primary care by 2029.

The call invites Ontario Health Teams, their Primary Care Networks and Indigenous primary health care organizations in eligible postal codes to submit proposals for the creation of new and expanded interprofessional Primary Care Teams, with the goal of connecting the highest possible proportion of individuals currently without a family doctor to a primary care provider in their area in 2025 and 2026. Primary care practices and clinicians have been advised to work with their Ontario Health Team and Primary Care Network to submit a proposal to create or expand one of the existing team-based models: family health teams, community health centres, nurse practitioner-led clinics, and Indigenous primary health care organizations.[1]

First round funding is targeted to specific communities in Ontario, by postal code, with the highest number of people not connected to a primary care provider. A full list of eligible postal codes is available on the Ontario government's website, and proposal forms have been sent directly to Ontario Health Teams in eligible postal codes. Each Ontario Health Team can submit one proposal per identified postal code, up to a maximum of five proposals.

Proposals may seek funding for additional salaried physicians or administrative costs where a family health team or community health centre aims to expand services and take on new patients, for example. The call for proposals opened on April 10th, 2025 and the deadline for Ontario Health Teams and Indigenous primary health care organizations to submit proposals is May 2nd, 2025.

