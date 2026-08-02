British Columbia Proposes Changes To Natural Resource Appeals

British Columbia is proposing legislative and procedural changes to the appeal processes administered by the Environmental Appeal Board (“EAB”) and the Forest Appeals Commission (“FAC”). The Province has opened a public feedback period on the proposed changes until August 14, 2026.

Background

The EAB and FAC are independent quasi-judicial tribunals for parties seeking to challenge government decisions relating to environmental protection and natural resource management.

The EAB hears administrative appeals of decisions made under nine provincial statutes – including the Environmental Management Act, the Mines Act, and the Wildlife Act – relating to a range of environmental matters such as water licences, pesticide use permits, wildlife permits and waste discharge authorizations. The FAC hears appeals of decisions made under five provincial statutes – including the Forest Act, Forest and Range Practices Act, and Range Act – relating to forestry, range management, wildfire, and associated permitting. Both tribunals also hear appeals of administrative monetary penalties (“AMPs”) imposed under the statutes within their respective jurisdictions.

Proposed Changes

The Province states that appeal processes before the EAB and FAC have grown increasingly complex and contribute to delays in permitting and enforcement. Notably, the EAB recently introduced new Expedited Appeal Rules (effective June 2026) as a procedural measure to address some of these efficiency concerns. To address the broader systemic issues, the Province is now proposing legislative and procedural changes to how appeals are conducted before these tribunals. Specifically, the Province is considering:

clarifying when an appeal will be decided based on the existing record, rather than on a fresh hearing that re-examines all facts and evidence; and

removing the automatic pause on AMPs upon the filing of an appeal such that penalties would be payable when issued and refunded if the appeal is successful.

The Province states that the proposed changes are not intended to eliminate appeal opportunities or reduce environmental standards, but rather are intended to improve the efficiency, cost, accessibility and fairness of the appeals process while maintaining public accountability and First Nations rights and interests.

Looking Ahead

As no detailed legislative or procedural amendments have yet been released, the full scope and impact of the proposed changes remain to be seen. The proposal to remove the automatic pause on AMPs pending appeal warrants scrutiny. AMPs were designed as an administrative enforcement tool, an alternative to prosecution, with purposes rooted in deterrence and securing compliance, not punishment. As such, the procedural protections afforded to the affected party are less robust than those available in a court proceeding. Requiring payment in full before an appeal is heard sits in tension with that original purpose: as AMPs under BC’s natural resource statutes have grown in scale (potentially reaching into the millions of dollars for serious or continuing contraventions), the practical effect of removing the pause may increasingly resemble a prepayment of what are, in substance, significant monetary sanctions, without the benefit of full procedural rights. Whether that outcome can be reconciled with the administrative, non-punitive rationale for which these penalties were designed is a question which merits consideration in the Province’s consultation. See our previous bulletin for further details on AMPs, their increasing use across Canadian regulatory jurisdictions, and the steps to take when faced with one.

Additionally, the proposal to clarify when appeals may be decided based on the existing record may result in fewer appeals in which parties could introduce or re-examine evidence before the tribunal, which underscores the importance of the evidentiary record put before the original decision-maker. In some cases, the original decisions that feed into these appeal processes are made through administrative processes in which the affected party may have limited procedural rights, including limited opportunities to cross-examine, compel disclosure, or make a full evidentiary record. The deeper tension the proposals raise is not one of speed but of scope: as the stakes across these proceedings have grown, in penalty magnitude, in permitting consequence, and in the significance of the consultation and rights issues they engage, the case for compressing independent review becomes harder, not easier, to make. A record-based appeal, combined with the removal of the automatic stay, could require a party to pay a significant penalty while being confined, on appeal, to a record that may not fully reflect the matters at issue.

Ultimately, the proposed changes form part of a broader effort by the Province to modernize how it regulates the natural resource sector. The Province has identified improving natural resource permitting processes as a priority and aims to reduce project timelines and support economic growth as part of its Look West strategy. As discussed in our recent bulletin, the Province also established the BC Compliance and Enforcement Agency on July 1, 2026, which consolidates compliance and enforcement functions from across several natural resource ministries into a single agency.

Interested parties can provide feedback through the Province’s engagement portal until August 14, 2026.