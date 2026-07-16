No Standing Without Specifics: Alberta Court Of Appeal Confirms That Cumulative Effects Are No Substitute For Evidence

On June 17, 2026, the Alberta Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed an appeal by Fort McMurray 468 First Nation (FM468FN) challenging an Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) decision that the First Nation lacked...

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On June 17, 2026, the Alberta Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed an appeal by Fort McMurray 468 First Nation (FM468FN) challenging an Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) decision that the First Nation lacked standing to request regulatory appeals of approvals issued to AdhMor Ltd. for an oilfield waste management facility near Fort McMurray. The decision in Fort McMurray 468 First Nation v Alberta Energy Regulator, 2026 ABCA 197, offers important guidance on what it takes to get in the door at the AER.

Background

The facility at issue is a 1.08-hectare oilfield waste management site near Fort McMurray, approximately 8 kilometres from FM468FN's most populous reserve. FM468FN filed requests for regulatory appeal, asserting the approvals could adversely affect its members' treaty and Aboriginal rights. In support, it relied primarily on a technical report providing an overview of "potential impact pathways,” rather than a facility-specific traditional knowledge and land use study.

The AER dismissed both requests, concluding FM468FN lacked standing because the evidence was too general to demonstrate that its members exercised rights on or in proximity to the facility such that they could be affected by the approvals.

The Court of Appeal's Decision

The Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed the appeal and offered important commentary on the definition of "directly and adversely affected" and on cumulative effects.

Meaning of "Directly and Adversely Affected"

Under section 36 of the Responsible Energy Development Act (REDA), a person has standing to request a regulatory appeal only if they are "directly and adversely affected by a decision." Consistent with Dene Tha', the Court confirmed that "some degree of location or connection between the work proposed and the right asserted" must be established, with the required degree being a question of fact for the AER, and that the question is whether there is a "reasonable possibility" the approval could cause adverse effects.

The Court rejected FM468FN’s three arguments: (1) that the AER disregarded future prospective harms, finding it was unpersuasive because the standing test is inherently forward-looking; (2) that the AER applied too high a standard of proof, noting that the AER properly framed its inquiry around whether the evidence showed members exercise rights “on or in proximity to the Facility such that it may be affected by the Approvals”; and (3) that the AER erred in requiring specific evidence, holding that no fixed legal rule prescribes the required degree of specificity, and the AER’s assessment was a question of fact outside the Court’s appellate jurisdiction under section 45 of REDA.

Cumulative Effects: Context, Not a Free Pass

FM468FN argued that decades of oil sands development had brought its members' rights near a "tipping point”—citing Mikisew, Fort McKay 2019, and Yahey—and that cumulative effects should inform the standing analysis.

The Court rejected this, clarifying the legal framework in clear terms:

Cumulative effects of past development do not, on their own, give rise to standing to request a regulatory appeal;

Standing under section 36 of the REDA turns on whether a person is directly and adversely affected by a decision. The focus is on the effects of the specific approval, not prior development;

Cumulative effects may inform the assessment of seriousness once it is established that an approval could adversely affect rights, but they do not eliminate the need for that threshold showing; and

Drawing an analogy to Chippewas of the Thames, the Court noted that the SCC found the duty to consult is triggered by a government decision, not by cumulative effects of prior development. The same logic applies here.

In short, cumulative effects are contextual, not standalone. A First Nation must first establish a factual nexus between the specific approval and its rights before cumulative effects become relevant.

Key Takeaways

This decision reinforces two principles for energy project proponents:

Standing remains a meaningful threshold. The AER has broad discretion to assess whether evidence is sufficiently specific, and those seeking standing bear the burden of providing particularized evidence linking a specific project to specific rights. Cumulative effects cannot be used to challenge routine approvals. The inability to rely on cumulative impacts as an independent basis for standing limits challenges, especially for small-footprint facilities on already-disturbed land.

The decision does not foreclose cumulative effects arguments entirely, but those arguments only become relevant once a First Nation has demonstrated, with sufficiently specific evidence, that the particular approval at issue could adversely affect the exercise of its rights.

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