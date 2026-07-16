Responding To Ministerial Demands Under CEPA: Five Practical Lessons From FCA Canada

For regulated parties, a ministerial demand under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (“CEPA”) can be the moment when a compliance issue becomes an enforcement problem.

Once a demand is received, the real risk may not be the underlying conduct being examined, but whether the recipient can produce complete, timely, and accessible records by the deadline set by Environment and Climate Change Canada (“ECCC”).

That is the broader significance of FCA Canada Inc. v. Canada (Environment and Climate Change) (“FCA Canada”). Although the case arose in the vehicle and engine context, the practical lesson is much wider: where ECCC seeks records to verify compliance and the response is incomplete, late, or dependent on third parties, the regulated party may face liability even where it has made substantial efforts to cooperate.

In that sense, FCA Canada is not just a decision about the vehicle emissions regime. It is a practical warning for any regulated entity that could be subject to a demand under CEPA.

This article uses FCA Canada as the anchor case to examine how CEPA ss. 218 and 219 operate in practice, why failures in record production can become independent enforcement problems, and what practical lessons regulated parties can draw when responding to ministerial demands.

Key Compliance Lessons from FCA Canada

Treat every CEPA records demand as a potential enforcement event.

Ensure all requested records are produced before the deadline. Partial compliance may still lead to penalties.

Maintain control over records held by suppliers, contractors, and affiliates.

Seek written clarification immediately if a demand is unclear.

Do not assume ECCC will identify deficiencies before commencing enforcement.

Factual Background on FCA Canada

ECCC demanded that FCA produce records to assess compliance under CEPA’s vehicle and engine regime in relation to a 2019 Ram 2500 equipped with a Cummins diesel engine. FCA and Cummins produced substantial material, but ECCC maintained that important records remained outstanding and set a final deadline for production.

FCA argued that most of the requested records sat with Cummins, its supplier, and that FCA, as the regulated party, met its obligations by seeking them from Cummins. The Tribunal rejected that position, holding that the obligation to maintain and furnish the records remained with FCA as the regulated party. Reliance on a third-party supplier to furnish records was misplaced.

The result was daily notices of violation under the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act (“EVAMPA”). The case therefore illustrates that, under CEPA, an incomplete response to a records demand can become an enforcement problem in its own right, even where substantial efforts have been made to comply.

Statutory Framework

CEPA gives ECCC broad powers to inspect, investigate, and require the production of information. Under s. 218, enforcement officers may enter places, examine records, and require documents to be produced for compliance purposes. The Tribunal has confirmed that, in the regulatory context, advance notice is not required and no warrant is needed where entry can be made without force.

Section 219 complements those inspection powers by authorizing enforcement officers to require the production of records, data, and other information relevant to CEPA compliance. In BGIS, the Tribunal described that power as an important investigative tool, while also emphasizing that compelled production must be tied to what is necessary for the investigation and supported by reasonable investigative efforts.

Where a designated CEPA obligation is not met, the enforcement consequences are shaped by EVAMPA. That regime is strict. Due diligence is not available as a defence, and the Tribunal’s role on review is limited to determining whether the violation occurred and whether the penalty was correctly calculated. EVAMPA preserves only those common law justifications or excuses that are not inconsistent with the Act.

Read together, these provisions create a compliance framework in which ECCC has significant access to information and regulated parties have limited room to defend an incomplete response once a notice of violation has issued.

Lessons from FCA Canada

Lesson 1: “We gave them most of it” is not a defence

FCA Canada confirms that partial compliance may still attract liability. The Tribunal held that ECCC only needed to prove that some requested records had not been produced by the deadline, not that every missing record remained outstanding.

Large production, ongoing cooperation, and meaningful efforts to comply will not necessarily avoid enforcement if gaps in production remain. Substantial compliance is simply not full compliance. Where a demand is unclear, regulated parties should seek clarification promptly and in writing, and document the response.

Lesson 2: You owe the obligation, even if the data sits with someone else

In FCA Canada, many of the relevant records were held by a U.S. supplier, Cummins, not FCA. FCA argued that it had cooperated, engaged with Cummins, and done what it could to facilitate production of those records. The Tribunal rejected that position and held that the obligation to maintain and furnish the records remained with FCA as the regulated party.

If records needed to establish compliance are held by a supplier, contractor, affiliate, or foreign parent, the regulated party should ensure that it has the right to obtain them quickly in response to a ministerial demand. Better yet, it should hold copies itself and ensure that it has the right to produce them to the regulator, notwithstanding the usual confidentiality concerns.

Lesson 3: Onus is on the regulated party to clarify ambiguity in the demand

FCA argued that ECCC’s follow-up requests were too uncertain to support enforcement. The regulator referred to “potentially missing” documents and, in some instances, suggested that additional records likely existed without identifying them with precision.

The Tribunal was not persuaded. Where there was ambiguity, FCA was expected to seek clarification before the response deadline expired. Regulated parties should therefore seek clarification promptly and in writing, while continuing to produce the records that are clearly being requested. Ambiguity may carry little weight where the regulated party had the opportunity to seek clarification, but did not do so in a timely manner.

Lesson 4 : Silence from ECCC does not mean the response was sufficient

FCA emphasized that ECCC did not provide substantive feedback after additional materials were produced, despite efforts to confirm whether anything remained outstanding. ECCC nevertheless proceeded to enforcement.

The Tribunal held that there was no obligation on ECCC to expressly warn FCA that its response remained deficient.

ECCC’s silence in response to a production should therefore not be taken as reassurance that the obligation has been met. A response to a ministerial demand should be managed against the wording of the request and the applicable deadline, with internal tracking of what has been produced and what may still require follow-up.

Lesson 5: Extensions help, but they do not eliminate enforcement risk

In FCA Canada, ECCC did not move immediately to enforcement. The company was given additional time beyond the original demand, and the record showed an extended period of engagement before ECCC treated the last extension as final. FCA argued that it was unfair to abruptly turn to enforcement after that period of cooperation.

The Tribunal was not persuaded. It accepted that ECCC had provided ample opportunity to respond and that, at some point, the period for cooperation ended and the consequences of non-compliance began. The fact that discussions had continued, or that extensions had previously been granted, did not prevent ECCC from proceeding once it concluded that the required records had still not been furnished.

Regulated parties should not expect a clear and unequivocal warning that cooperation has ended and enforcement will begin. Nor should they assume that any further extension will be treated as anything other than the final deadline for compliance.

Risk Mitigation

A ministerial demand under CEPA is not a routine information request. It must be answered fully and by the deadline set by ECCC. To minimize the risk of non-compliance and enforcement, regulated parties should put the right procedures in place long before any inspection or demand is issued. These include ensuring that records demonstrating compliance are complete, organized, up to date, kept in an easily accessible format, and within the regulated party’s control so they can be produced when required.

Additional cases cited:

F. Legault v. Canada (Environment and Climate Change); R. Legault v. Canada (Environment and Climate Change), 2021 EPTC 1 (CanLII), at para 54

Fontaine v. Canada (Environment and Climate Change), 2020 EPTC 5 (CanLII), at para 28

Sirois v. Canada (Environment and Climate Change), 2020 EPTC 6 (CanLII), at para 38,

Nyobe v. Canada (Environment and Climate Change), 2020 EPTC 7 (CanLII), at para 21