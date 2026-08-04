Canadian Product Stewardship And EPR: 2026 Summer Update

Canadian governments and producer-responsibility organizations are refining extended producer responsibility programs across the country, affecting packaging, batteries, electronics, and hazardous products. Recent regulatory changes include expanded collection obligations, adjusted compliance timelines, and new enforcement measures, with significant developments in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic provinces.

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In the first half of 2026, Canadian governments and producer-responsibility organizations continued to refine and expand product stewardship and extended producer responsibility (“EPR”) programs across the country, building on recent shifts toward full producer responsibility. These initiatives continue to affect a broad range of products, including packaging and printed paper (“PPP”), batteries, electronic products, lamps, beverage containers, and hazardous and special products (“HSP”).

Key developments include amendments and guidance affecting provincial EPR and stewardship programs, new and expanded collection obligations, and continued rollouts of packaging, paper, beverage container, lighting, electronics, and hazardous product programs.

This article is the latest update in Gowling WLG’s ongoing biannual series providing an overview of current developments in Canadian product stewardship and EPR programs. This review highlights new and expanded initiatives, key compliance timelines, program delays and changes, and developments companies can expect over the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

A. How have programs already changed in 2026, and what changes are expected in the rest of 2026 and beyond?

(1) British Columbia

Upcoming changes

By June 30, 2026, Product Care was required to submit an amended Household Hazardous Waste (i.e., HSP) Plan to incorporate newly designated products within the canister and automotive product categories.1 The new regulatory requirements for automotive products are scheduled to take effect on February 1, 2027, followed by canisters on April 1, 2027.

(2) Alberta

Recent developments

On May 7, 2026, the Government of Alberta announced that it had extended the expiry dates of six recycling and stewardship regulations by five years, moving their expiration from June 30, 2026, to June 30, 2031. The extension applies to the following regulations:





Beverage Container Recycling Regulation;







Designated Material Recycling and Management Regulation;







Electronics Designation Regulation;







Lubricating Oil Material Designation Regulation;







Paint and Paint Container Designation Regulation; and







Tire Designation Regulation.2

On May 7, 2026, the Government of Alberta also announced amendments to move windshield washer fluids, diesel exhaust fluids, antifreeze, and their containers from the HSP EPR program into the Alberta Recycling Management Authority's Used Oil Materials stewardship program effective August 5, 2026. 3

On May 7, 2026, amendments to the Extended Producer Responsibility Regulation came into effect.4 These amendments narrow the existing exclusion for flexible-plastic packaging-like products so that the exclusion applies only to those ordinarily used in residential premises for containing, protecting, or handling food, such as cling wrap, sandwich bags, and freezer bags.5 Additionally, the amendments extend material-management deadlines from October 31 to December 31 for each listed year from 2027 through 2033, while leaving the percentage targets unchanged.6 In effect, the amendments preserve the existing targets but give producers until year-end to meet them.

Upcoming changes

Per our 2025 summer update,7 Phase II of Alberta’s EPR program for PPP and HSP is scheduled to commence on October 1, 2026, and will expand the program to all remaining communities.8 Specifically, Phase II includes registered communities without existing services and expansion to 121 communities that were previously depot-only.

(3) Saskatchewan

Recent developments

The Government of Saskatchewan is considering regulatory changes to the Household Hazardous Waste Products Stewardship Regulations, the Waste Paint Management Regulations, and the Used Petroleum and Antifreeze Products Stewardship Regulations. 9 The proposed regulatory changes would expand the range of designated products covered by Saskatchewan's stewardship programs, modernize product definitions and regulatory terminology, consolidate existing regulations, and introduce enhanced reporting, accessibility, and performance requirements. The Ministry of Environment accepted feedback from stakeholders until July 10, 2026.

The proposed regulatory changes would expand the range of designated products covered by Saskatchewan's stewardship programs, modernize product definitions and regulatory terminology, consolidate existing regulations, and introduce enhanced reporting, accessibility, and performance requirements. The Ministry of Environment accepted feedback from stakeholders until July 10, 2026. SK Recycles continues to transition Saskatchewan’s household packaging and paper program from a shared-responsibility model to a full EPR system. 10 The transition is being implemented in phases and is anticipated to be complete by February 1, 2028. Phase 2 began on April 7, 2026, with Request for Proposals for program-led collection areas, followed by initial community-led program launches on June 1, 2026. Service providers are expected to be selected in August 2026, after which transition planning will begin. Additional community-led collectors will join on September 1, 2026, with the final planned Phase 2 community-led launch scheduled for December 1, 2026.

The transition is being implemented in phases and is anticipated to be complete by February 1, 2028. Phase 2 began on April 7, 2026, with Request for Proposals for program-led collection areas, followed by initial community-led program launches on June 1, 2026. Service providers are expected to be selected in August 2026, after which transition planning will begin. Additional community-led collectors will join on September 1, 2026, with the final planned Phase 2 community-led launch scheduled for December 1, 2026. In fall 2025, Saskatchewan’s Minister of the Environment announced new Electronic Equipment Stewardship Program Regulations. The Electronic Products Recycling Association expects to communicate further details on product expansions later this year.11

(4) Manitoba

Recent developments

As discussed in previous updates,12 the Government of Manitoba is considering a transition to full EPR, led by Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba (“MMSM”).13 The deadline for providing comments on the proposed draft transition plan, which sets out the process by which MMSM will assume operational and financial responsibility for residential PPP collection and management in the province, was February 6, 2026.

(5) Ontario

Recent developments

As of January 1, 2026, Ontario’s Blue Box Program completed the transition to full producer responsibility for PPP and municipalities are no longer responsible for operating or funding the program. 14 The legacy program operated by Stewardship Ontario wound up on December 31, 2025.

The legacy program operated by Stewardship Ontario wound up on December 31, 2025. On April 2, 2026, Ontario published proposed amendments to several EPR regulations, specifically the Tires Regulation, the Hazardous and Special Products Regulation, and the associated Administrative Penalties Regulation. 15 If adopted, the proposed amendments could affect the administration of Ontario's EPR programs, as well as the penalties that may be imposed under those programs. Notably, one of the changes is to remove the $1 million cap on administrative penalties currently in place. The public consultation period for the proposed amendments was open until May 2, 2026.

If adopted, the proposed amendments could affect the administration of Ontario's EPR programs, as well as the penalties that may be imposed under those programs. Notably, one of the changes is to remove the $1 million cap on administrative penalties currently in place. The public consultation period for the proposed amendments was open until May 2, 2026. RPRA continues to use its powers to issue administrative penalties to enforce the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016, including by recovering “economic benefit” resulting from non-compliance. On July 21, 2026, RPRA announced it had resolved appeals by battery producers from the issuance of more than $2.5 million in administrative penalties. The settlement requires the payment of $1.49 million in administrative penalties and other measures.16

(6) Québec

Recent developments

On March 16, 2026, the Québec Ministry of the Environment issued an administrative position to delay and revise the rollout of Québec's modernized selective collection system under the EPR framework until amended regulations come into force. 17 The changes affect the designated management organizations and all regulated businesses, extending collection service deadlines for sectors such as multi-unit residential buildings, institutions, businesses, industries, northern and remote communities, and outdoor public spaces to between 2027 and 2036, depending on the sector and location. The Ministry of Environment also revised the EPR performance targets. Recovery targets originally scheduled for 2027 have been postponed to 2030, while recycling and other forms of material recovery targets for 2027–2029 have been removed. Beginning in 2030, several plastics categories will have lower recovery and valorization targets, while recovery targets for aluminum and certain other metals will increase. The Ministry of Environment also adjusted the long-term progression of these targets, with higher recovery targets beginning in 2035 and a slower increase in material reuse targets for certain plastics beginning in 2030.

The changes affect the designated management organizations and all regulated businesses, extending collection service deadlines for sectors such as multi-unit residential buildings, institutions, businesses, industries, northern and remote communities, and outdoor public spaces to between 2027 and 2036, depending on the sector and location. On March 19, 2026, the Government of Québec announced $27 million in financial assistance to help producers adapt to the province’s new EPR framework. 18 The funding will be distributed through Éco Entreprises Québec (“ÉEQ”), which will then allocate the financial assistance to eligible businesses to help offset the costs resulting from the transition to the new EPR framework.

The funding will be distributed through Éco Entreprises Québec (“ÉEQ”), which will then allocate the financial assistance to eligible businesses to help offset the costs resulting from the transition to the new EPR framework. The Québec Ministry of the Environment issued an Order in Council effective June 30, 2026, amending the key EPR regulation (the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials). 19 The amendments extend the deadlines by which the designated management body must integrate new sectors into the selective collection system, notably deferring the inclusion of all institutions and businesses (excluding post-secondary institutions other than universities) to no later than July 7, 2027, outdoor public spaces to between October 2027 and October 2028, post-secondary educational institutions other than universities to April 1, 2029, the entire residential sector to April 1, 2030, and all industries to July 7, 2030. The regulation also introduces a phased schedule for the extension of selective collection services to northern villages, running from June 30, 2026, through to April 1, 2036, when all northern villages must be served, and pushes back the deadline for meeting certain residual materials recovery obligations in Aboriginal communities from December 2024 to March 2030, while excluding the territory governed by the Kativik Regional Government from certain of those obligations.

The amendments extend the deadlines by which the designated management body must integrate new sectors into the selective collection system, notably deferring the inclusion of all institutions and businesses (excluding post-secondary institutions other than universities) to no later than July 7, 2027, outdoor public spaces to between October 2027 and October 2028, post-secondary educational institutions other than universities to April 1, 2029, the entire residential sector to April 1, 2030, and all industries to July 7, 2030. The regulation also introduces a phased schedule for the extension of selective collection services to northern villages, running from June 30, 2026, through to April 1, 2036, when all northern villages must be served, and pushes back the deadline for meeting certain residual materials recovery obligations in Aboriginal communities from December 2024 to March 2030, while excluding the territory governed by the Kativik Regional Government from certain of those obligations. Effective July 1, 2026, new EPR requirements apply to products containing embedded batteries in Québec. 20 Under Québec's updated framework, these products will be classified and managed as batteries rather than as electronic products. The Retail Council of Canada is engaging with RECYC-QUÉBEC and the relevant producer responsibility organizations ("PROs") to advocate for a more streamlined and consistent approach as the new requirements take effect, as some retailers and producers have flagged concerns about the potential for overlap between battery and electronics recovery streams leading to dual obligations. 21

Under Québec's updated framework, these products will be classified and managed as batteries rather than as electronic products. The Retail Council of Canada is engaging with RECYC-QUÉBEC and the relevant producer responsibility organizations ("PROs") to advocate for a more streamlined and consistent approach as the new requirements take effect, as some retailers and producers have flagged concerns about the potential for overlap between battery and electronics recovery streams leading to dual obligations. Effective March 1, 2027, all “ready-to-drink” containers from 100 ml to 2 L (e.g., bottles of wine and spirits, multi-layer milk and juice cartons) will be subject to the deposit-refund program.

(7) Nova Scotia

Recent developments

Effective April 1, 2026, Product Care, which oversees Nova Scotia's Lamp Stewardship Program, broadened the program's environmental handling fee schedule by introducing additional lamp subcategories, including string lights and removable lamps.22

(8) Prince Edward Island

Recent developments

On April 1, 2026, Prince Edward Island transitioned its Beverage Container Program to an EPR model. 23 Under the new framework, Encorp Atlantic charges producers a container recycling fee (“CRF”), based on material type, to fund the collection, transportation, and processing of post-consumer beverage containers. Producers may recover these costs by passing them on to retailers, and retailers may then pass them on to consumers. 24 As a result, the CRF may appear as a separate “eco-fee” on a customer’s receipt, or it may be included in the overall price of the beverage product. CRF rates are typically reviewed and adjusted each year, with new rates usually taking effect on April 1. Any changes to the rates are announced at least 90 days before they become effective.

Under the new framework, Encorp Atlantic charges producers a container recycling fee (“CRF”), based on material type, to fund the collection, transportation, and processing of post-consumer beverage containers. Producers may recover these costs by passing them on to retailers, and retailers may then pass them on to consumers. As a result, the CRF may appear as a separate “eco-fee” on a customer’s receipt, or it may be included in the overall price of the beverage product. CRF rates are typically reviewed and adjusted each year, with new rates usually taking effect on April 1. Any changes to the rates are announced at least 90 days before they become effective. In addition to the new CRF, individuals now receive the full deposit for beverage containers when they return them to local depots in PEI.25

(9) Newfoundland and Labrador

Recent developments

On February 26, 2026, the Newfoundland and Labrador Multi-Materials Stewardship Board and the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Climate Change amended the Waste Management Regulations.26 This amendment expanded the list of obligated electronic products captured by the province's electronics stewardship program to include floor-standing multifunction devices, e-toys, IT equipment, e-bikes and scooters, handheld power tools, and textile machines. This amendment was effective June 1, 2026.27

(10) Yukon

Recent developments

On January 5, 2026, the Government of the Yukon announced that implementation of the HSP EPR program would be paused to allow time for further engagement and feedback.28 Product Care submitted a revised program plan on January 9, 2026. Program implementation is anticipated no earlier than August 1, 2026.29 Product Care Recycling continues to accept producer registrations to prepare for future implementation.

B. Next steps

Product stewardship and EPR programs in Canada are rapidly evolving, with new product categories, expanded responsibilities, and stricter enforcement. Companies must stay informed of these changes to ensure compliance and avoid penalties.

Gowling WLG continues to monitor these programs closely and will publish further biannual and other updates on key program changes.

Footnotes

1. Product Care, BC Product Expansion – Member Consultation on Proposed Amendments to the BC Paint & HHW Program Plan.

2. Recycle AB, Alberta Extends Key Recycling Regulations to 2031 and Announces Used Oil Program Amendments.

3. ARMA, Used Oil Material Recycling Program.

4. The Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 30, 2026 p. 247-248; Extended Producer Responsibility Regulation, Alta Reg 194/2022.

5. Extended Producer Responsibility Regulation, Alta Reg 194/2022 ss. 8(1), 13(1.1).

6. Extended Producer Responsibility Regulation, Alta Reg 194/2022 s. 19(1), Table 1.

7. Gowling WLG, Canadian product stewardship and EPR: 2025 summer update.

8. Government of Alberta, Extended Producer Responsibility.

9. Government of Saskatchewan, Household Hazardous Waste, Batteries, Paint, Oil and Antifreeze - Summary of Proposed Regulatory Changes – May 2026.

10. SK Recycles, Phase 2 Transition.

11. EPRA, December 2025 Steward Update.

12. Gowling WLG, Canadian product stewardship and EPR: 2025 summer update.

13. Government of Manitoba, Proposed transition plan for residential packaging and printed paper recycling programs.

14. RPRA, Ontario completes transition to producer-run Blue Box program.

15. Environmental Registry of Ontario, Proposed Amendments to Tires and Other Producer Responsibility Regulations.

16. RPRA, Statement from the Registrar: Resolution of Battery Producers’ Non-Compliance with the 2023 and 2024 Minimum Management Requirements.

17. Stéphane Armanda & Marilou Tremblay, Administrative Statement Following the Ministry’s Announcement of the Postponement of the Start of Service to Certain Institutions.

18. Éco Enterprises Québec, Éco Entreprises Québec welcomes the financial assistance announced by the Government of Québec to support producers.

19. O.C. 938-2026, 17 June 2026.

20. Call2Recycle, Environmental Handling Fees (EHFs) – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) April 2026.

21. Retail Council of Canada, EPR Changes for Products with Embedded Batteries.

22. Product Care Recycling, Light Recycling Nova Scotia: Funding.

23. Government of Prince Edward Island, Beverage Container Refunds - Program Changes.

24. Encorp, What Is the CRF?.

25. Encorp, Worth The Return.

26. MMSB, Newfoundland and Labrador Electronic Product Definition.

27. EPRA, June 1, 2026 Steward Update.

28. Government of the Yukon, Government of Yukon pauses expansion of Extended Producer Responsibility program.

29. Product Care, Update on status of Yukon HSP Program.

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