Canada’s New Sustainable Finance Taxonomy: What The Taxonomy And Transition Planning Council Means For Business

On April 8, 2026, the inaugural leadership of the new Taxonomy and Transition Planning Council (the “TTPC”) was announced, marking a significant step toward developing Canada’s sustainable finance taxonomy (the “Taxonomy”) for green and transition investments.

The Taxonomy is intended to create a common language for identifying and classifying green, transition, and certain emissions-reduction investments in Canada. While voluntary, it is expected to provide a common framework for assessing climate-related investments and could influence transition planning, sustainable finance products, corporate disclosure, and government procurement.

The establishment of the TTPC is the culmination of a multi-year effort to create a “made-in-Canada” voluntary taxonomy for green and transition investments, which can be used by issuers, lenders, investors, and other stakeholders across emissions-intensive sectors.

Business Future Pathways, an investor-led initiative, is working collaboratively with the Canadian Climate Institute (the “CCI”) to develop science-based taxonomy criteria for six priority sectors through stakeholder engagement. The taxonomies for three sectors, being electricity, transportation, and buildings have been identified and prioritized for completion by the end of 2026.

Why Canada Would Benefit from a Sustainable Finance Taxonomy

Many stakeholders in the sustainable finance ecosystem have emphasized that Canadian companies require a credible taxonomy and sustainability framework to remain competitive. A standard taxonomy would serve as a common reference point, allowing investors, lenders, and other stakeholders to assess the climate credentials of economic activities without conducting their own technical analysis.

As an illustrative reference, a taxonomy would function much like the EnerGuide performance rating and labelling program for consumer products, but applied to capital markets.

To help address this need, the Sustainable Finance Action Council (the “SFAC”) established by the Government of Canada developed the Taxonomy Roadmap Report (the “TRR”) in 2022, under a mandate to advise on and provide recommendations for a green and transition investment taxonomy in partnership with the CCI.

The TRR estimated that supporting a net-zero economy by 2050 will require approximately $125 billion in annual climate-related investment—a scale of funding that will demand significant effort and cooperation from both the private and public sectors.

The Structure of the TTPC

The TTPC has a three-tier governance structure aligned with international best practices. Its members include independent experts, financial sector representatives, climate scientists, Indigenous representatives, and civil society members.

The CCI serves as the research team developing the Taxonomy, while Business Future Pathways acts as the Secretariat. Three advisory groups feed into the Council: a Financial Sector Advisory Group, a Technical Advisory Group, and an International Advisory Group that is currently under development. Sector-specific technical working groups will be established as needed.

Importantly, neither the Council nor the research team will exercise any enforcement function; the Taxonomy is structured to be voluntary.

What the TTPC Taxonomy Will Cover

The Taxonomy will be developed for six priority sectors, which were previously identified by the federal government:

electricity;

transportation;

buildings;

agriculture and forestry;

manufacturing; and

extractives.

Electricity, transportation, and buildings have been identified as the three sectors to be prioritized for finalization by the end of 2026, with the remaining three sectors to follow.

In collaboration with the TTPC, the CCI issued a Draft Methodology Report on July 9, 2026, which is open for comment until August 13, 2026.

A key distinguishing feature of Canada’s Taxonomy is its need to reflect the realities of a resource-based economy—an approach foreshadowed in the TRR, which recommended including a separate “transition” category alongside the conventional “green” category.

In addition to the “green” and “transition” categories of investments, the Draft Methodology Report also includes an “abatement measures” category, which will apply to select investments that achieve substantial, near-term emissions reductions in emissions-intensive activities that are highly likely to experience demand decline in Paris Agreement-aligned pathways.

The Draft Methodology Report incorporates “do no significant harm” and “minimum social safeguards” frameworks aligned with existing Canadian environmental and social, human rights and Indigenous-rights values.

It forms part of a broader set of SFAC-recommended guiding principles for the Taxonomy, which also include grounding in climate science, international credibility, interoperability, support for multiple use cases, and adaptability as the underlying science and technology evolve.

Why This Matters for Canadian Businesses

Even though the Taxonomy will be voluntary, its practical implications could be significant and extend well beyond simply attaching a label to bond issuances.

It is designed to support multiple use cases across the economy:

government policy-making and procurement;

corporate disclosure and transition planning;

sustainable debt and sustainability-linked instruments;

banking and insurance products;

portfolio alignment; and

capital requirements.

Notably, the abatement measures category in the Draft Methodology Report provides as an example: major decarbonization investments in the upstream production, refining and distribution of oil and gas.

Unlike the green and transition categories, technical screening criteria for the abatement category will not be developed until 2027, with further research and engagement required to establish appropriate guardrails.

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McCarthy Tétrault’s national, multidisciplinary ESG and Sustainability team is especially well-equipped to provide clients with a full suite of advice and support to assist them in integrating ESG and Sustainability thinking and reporting into their organizational DNA.

With a robust understanding of business, industry, and market drivers, we can deliver contextualized advice and guidance. Please contact the authors or any member of our ESG and Sustainability group to learn more—we would be happy to assist you.