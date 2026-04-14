B.C. Realigns On ZEVs: What The Latest Amendments Mean For Your Business

British Columbia has announced further amendments to its Zero-Emission Vehicles Act, reducing the province’s 2035 zero-emission vehicle (“ZEV“) sales target from 100% down to 75% and removing the outright ban on new internal-combustion-engine (“ICE“) vehicle sales, originally slated to start in January 2035.

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British Columbia has announced further amendments to its Zero-Emission Vehicles Act, reducing the province’s 2035 zero-emission vehicle (“ZEV“) sales target from 100% down to 75% and removing the outright ban on new internal-combustion-engine (“ICE“) vehicle sales, originally slated to start in January 2035. The changes come on the heels of similar amendments implemented in December 2025 and are also made in an effort to align B.C.’s mandate with the federal government’s updated fleet emission standards, which similarly reduced Canada’s commitment to 100% ZEV sales by 2035 to a 75% target, and a 90% target by 2040.

The provincial government, in parallel to the federal government, has stated these changes will offer automakers and industry members greater regulatory certainty and flexibility Given the market challenges arising from supply chain pressures and U.S. tariffs, and persistent concerns about barriers to EV adoption such as insufficient charging infrastructure, these changes are likely welcomed by the sector.

Background:

In 2019, in enacting the ZEV Act, B.C. became the first jurisdiction in the world to legislate a 100% ZEV sales target in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from B.C.’s transportation sector. Specifically, the ZEV Act and the Regulation prescribed a 90% ZEV sales target by 2030, and a 100% ZEV sales target by 2035. In December 2025, however, the province announced it would be taking immediate steps to relieve pressure on automakers and better align its framework with the federal targets to create “one clear, harmonized [zero-emission] sales target for the country.” The regulatory changes announced in 2025 included expanding the model year options for vehicles for ZEV credits, lowering range requirements, and allowing automakers to earn additional ZEV credits by making ZEVs more accessible to consumers. This latest announcement appears to be yet another step by the Province to give automakers more flexibility to meet compliance requirements in a challenging automotive market.

What’s Changing:

The 2035 ZEV sales target is reduced from 100% to 75%

The prohibition on new ICE vehicle sales starting in January 2035 is removed

The 2026 and 2030 interim ZEV sales targets are being shifted from the Act itself into subordinate regulation. In practice, this means the government can adjust those interim targets more quickly, through regulatory amendment rather than a full legislative process, allowing faster responses to changing market conditions such as supply chain disruptions or shifts in federal policy

The 26% ZEV sales compliance requirement for 2026–2027 is expected to be retained, and 2028–2030 requirements will follow federal direction, expected in summer 2026

And the Infrastructure Investment Continues:

Despite the softer targets, B.C. appears to remain dedicated to charging infrastructure. The CleanBC Go Electric public charger program is deploying $19.1 million into 75 new public EV charging projects across 41 communities, adding 277 DC fast-charger ports and 51 Level 2 ports to a network that has already grown 86% since 2023.

If your business has operations in British Columbia, whether in fleet management, automotive retail, real estate development, energy, or infrastructure, these legislative shifts have real implications for your planning, compliance obligations, and commercial strategy. Our team is advising clients on how to navigate B.C.’s evolving ZEV framework. Reach out to us to discuss what these changes mean for you.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

© McMillan LLP 2025