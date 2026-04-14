Employee Or Independent Contractor: The Distinction Matters More Than You Think

The gig economy, remote work, and the rise of project-based hiring have made it increasingly common for businesses to engage workers outside of a traditional employment relationship.

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The gig economy, remote work, and the rise of project-based hiring have made it increasingly common for businesses to engage workers outside of a traditional employment relationship. Labelling someone an “independent contractor” can seem like a straightforward business decision. However, in Ontario, the legal consequences of getting that classification wrong can be significant. Courts and tribunals look past the label and examine the true nature of the relationship. If a worker is found to be an employee, both parties may face serious and unexpected consequences.

Why Classification Matters

The distinction between an employee and an independent contractor is not just a matter of paperwork — it determines what legal protections apply and what obligations an employer owes. Employees in Ontario are entitled to a broad range of protections under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (the “ESA”), including minimum wage, overtime pay, vacation entitlements, statutory leaves of absence, and notice or pay in lieu of termination. Independent contractors do not receive these protections by default.

The stakes extend beyond employment law. Misclassification can have significant tax implications. Employers who treat workers as independent contractors are not required to remit payroll deductions or contribute to Employment Insurance or the Canada Pension Plan. However, if a worker is later found to be an employee, the Canada Revenue Agency may hold the business responsible for years of unpaid remittances, plus interest and penalties. Human rights protections and workplace safety obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act may also turn on whether a worker is classified as an employee.

How Courts Determine the True Classification

In Ontario, courts and tribunals will not simply accept the label that the parties have agreed to. A contract that describes someone as an “independent contractor” is not determinative. Instead, courts look at the economic and practical reality of the relationship, asking: who is this person, really, in the context of the work they perform?

The leading test, developed by Canadian courts over decades, considers a number of factors holistically — no single factor is conclusive. The key considerations include:

Control: Does the business control not just what work is done, but how it is done? The more direction an organization exercises over the manner of work — setting hours, requiring attendance, dictating processes — the more the relationship resembles employment. Ownership of Tools and Equipment: Does the worker use their own tools, equipment, or technology to perform the work, or does the business provide them? Workers who rely on the business’s infrastructure are more likely to be found to be employees. Chance of Profit and Risk of Loss: Can the worker profit from efficient performance, or bear a financial loss if things go wrong? A true independent contractor takes on entrepreneurial risk — they can lose money on a job or profit by managing costs well. An employee generally earns a fixed wage regardless of business outcomes. Integration: Is the worker’s work integral to the business, or ancillary to it? A worker whose role is central to the organization’s core operations — and who is presented to clients or the public as part of the team — is more likely to be characterized as an employee. Exclusivity and Duration: Does the worker provide services exclusively to this business, or to multiple clients? Long-term, exclusive engagements tend to look more like employment. A contractor who works for several clients simultaneously, on their own schedule, presents a stronger case for independent contractor status.

Courts consider these factors together, not in isolation. A worker may check some boxes indicating independent contractor status and others indicating employment, and the court will weigh the overall picture.

The Consequences of Misclassification

When a court or tribunal finds that a worker has been misclassified as an independent contractor, the consequences can be substantial and retroactive. A misclassified worker may be entitled to recover unpaid ESA minimums going back years, including vacation pay, overtime, and statutory holiday pay. If the relationship is terminated, the worker may be entitled to reasonable notice of termination under the common law, which can be significant for long-term engagements.

Beyond individual claims, a finding of misclassification can expose a business to regulatory scrutiny, audits by the CRA, and potential liability to multiple workers if others were classified similarly. In some cases, businesses have faced class proceedings brought by groups of workers who were collectively misclassified.

What Workers and Businesses Should Know

For businesses, the key takeaway is that calling someone an independent contractor does not make them one. If the practical reality of the relationship resembles employment (e.g., the worker is integrated into operations, directed in their work, provided with tools, and engaged exclusively for an extended period), the legal risks of misclassification are real. Businesses should periodically review their contractor relationships and seek legal advice before the relationship is challenged.

For workers, misclassification can mean being denied entitlements you are legally owed. If you have been performing work that looks and feels like employment (e.g. working set hours, following the business’s direction, using their equipment, and not taking on other clients), you may have more rights than your contract suggests.

The employee-versus-independent-contractor distinction is one of the most consequential — and most frequently litigated — issues in employment law. Whether you are a business structuring your workforce or a worker uncertain about your status, getting it right matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.