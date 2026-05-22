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22 May 2026

Scaling Your Workforce With Confidence: Employment Strategies For Emerging And High-growth Companies

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Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

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Employment law experts provide comprehensive guidance on building compliant, scalable workforces for emerging and high-growth companies. The webinar covers critical considerations from hiring practices and contractor classification to performance management, equity compensation, and termination procedures. Participants will learn practical strategies to reduce legal risk while supporting organizational growth through effective employment policies and practices.
Canada Employment and HR
Steven Dickie and Irmak Aydemir
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Steven Dickie, partner, and Irmak Aydemir, associate, from Osler’s Employment and Labour group walked through key employment considerations from hiring to firing and everything in between. They shared practical guidance on how to build and manage a workforce that is compliant, scalable and investor-ready as your company continues to grow, covering the following topics:

  • a refresher on properly classifying employees versus independent contractors, hiring interns, using well-drafted employment agreements (including for promotions), adhering to core compliance obligations across employment standards and human rights legislation, and navigating terminations
  • introducing and aligning important workplace policies (e.g., vacation, remote work, parental leave top-up, etc.)
  • developing and managing incentive compensation schemes and milestone equity arrangements (including key executive hires and promotions)
  • managing performance during the employment relationship
  • navigating leaves of absence

Gain practical, actionable insights to strengthen your employment strategy, reduce legal risk and confidently support your next stage of growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Steven Dickie
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Irmak Aydemir
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