Scaling Your Workforce With Confidence: Employment Strategies For Emerging And High-growth Companies

Steven Dickie, partner, and Irmak Aydemir, associate, from Osler’s Employment and Labour group walked through key employment considerations from hiring to firing and everything in between. They shared practical guidance on how to build and manage a workforce that is compliant, scalable and investor-ready as your company continues to grow, covering the following topics:

a refresher on properly classifying employees versus independent contractors, hiring interns, using well-drafted employment agreements (including for promotions), adhering to core compliance obligations across employment standards and human rights legislation, and navigating terminations

introducing and aligning important workplace policies (e.g., vacation, remote work, parental leave top-up, etc.)

developing and managing incentive compensation schemes and milestone equity arrangements (including key executive hires and promotions)

managing performance during the employment relationship

navigating leaves of absence

Gain practical, actionable insights to strengthen your employment strategy, reduce legal risk and confidently support your next stage of growth.