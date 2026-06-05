Navigating Pension Governance And Compliance In 2026

Recent Canadian pension developments reflect increasing regulatory scrutiny, evolving transaction requirements and growing attention to technology-related governance risks for pension plans and capital accumulation plans alike.

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Recent Canadian pension developments reflect increasing regulatory scrutiny, evolving transaction requirements and growing attention to technology-related governance risks for pension plans and capital accumulation plans alike.

Pension plan administrators and sponsors should monitor these developments closely as regulators continue to focus on governance, disclosure and operational compliance.

Asset Transfers. Pension asset transfers continue to require significant preparation and coordination between plan administrators, actuaries, legal counsel and regulators. Administrators must address plan amendments, effective-date determinations, member notices and regulatory filings within prescribed timelines. In Ontario, transfers under sections 80 and 81 of the Pension Benefits Act require detailed applications supported by, among other items, actuarial reports (in the case of transfers of defined benefit assets) and evidence of administrator agreements. The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario’s (FSRA) regulatory guidance on defined benefit asset transfers emphasizes that larger or more complex transactions benefit from proactive engagement with supervisory authorities early in the process. Regulatory Reform. Canadian jurisdictions introduced numerous pension reforms in 2026. Ontario amendments include an increase to the Pension Benefits Guarantee Fund maximum guarantee, a proposed framework for permitting defined contribution plans to permit variable life benefits and a new process for addressing unlocatable pension plan beneficiaries. Federal developments include amendments to the unclaimed property regime and proposed changes to the rules on annuity purchases and unlocking pension funds. Other provinces, including British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and New Brunswick, also implemented significant amendments affecting, as applicable, funding obligations, annuity discharges, converting a defined benefit provision to a target benefit provision and variable payment life pensions. Case Law Update. Recent pension and benefits arbitration decisions continue to emphasize the importance of careful drafting of plan and collective agreement language. Arbitrators have reinforced that eligibility for retirement-related benefits depends on the specific terms of the governing documents, and that where relevant terms are undefined, the interpretation of such terms may depend on their ordinary meaning, with consideration to the broader context and bargaining history. IMF Oversight. The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) 2025 report on Canada placed increased emphasis on pension plan supervision and governance. The report concluded that Canadian pension plans remain sustainable and resilient, but recommended enhanced oversight of larger plans, greater transparency and more robust stress testing. The report also identified potential resource constraints affecting pension regulators and encouraged the development of additional supervisory tools and data-collection measures. AI Risks. Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as both an opportunity and a challenge for capital accumulation plans (CAPs). While AI tools may assist members in understanding complex pension materials and investment decisions, they also pose risks of inaccurate or misleading information. CAP sponsors (including pension plan administrators) were encouraged to consider communication safeguards, including member warnings and revisions to member booklets regarding members’ use of AI-based tools.

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