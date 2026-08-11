Common Sense Prevails: Ontario Court Of Appeal Delivers Welcome Clarity On Termination Clauses

The Ontario Court of Appeal has delivered a welcome ruling for employers in Baker v. Van Dolder’s Home Team Inc. (Baker) and Li v. Wayfair Canada ULC (Li), two appeals heard together, finding the termination provisions in both cases to be enforceable and compliant with the Ontario Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA). This decision represents a significant victory for employers and signals a return to a more practical and common-sense approach to interpreting termination clauses, rejecting the overly technical challenges that have characterized much of the recent jurisprudence in this area.

In reaching its decision, the Court acknowledged that the law governing termination clauses had become increasingly uncertain. As the Court observed, “virtually identical termination clauses might in one case be found to be inconsistent with the ESA and therefore void, but in another be found to be valid and enforceable.” This uncertainty was evident in the cases at bar: in Baker, the motion judge struck down a provision permitting termination “at any time” as contrary to the ESA, while in Li, the motion judge upheld a provision permitting termination “at any time and for any reason.” Against that backdrop, the Court seized the opportunity to “clarify the relevant legal principles governing the interpretation of termination provisions in employment contracts” and bring greater certainty to this area of the law.

Key Takeaways for Employers

Context is key. The Court confirmed that termination provisions must be interpreted in the context of the contract as a whole and read in light of the surrounding circumstances and the parties’ objective intentions. It is not sufficient to consider individual words or phrases in isolation, nor should courts strain to identify ambiguities or inconsistencies that the parties could not reasonably have intended.

The Court confirmed that termination provisions must be interpreted in the context of the contract as a whole and read in light of the surrounding circumstances and the parties’ objective intentions. It is not sufficient to consider individual words or phrases in isolation, nor should courts strain to identify ambiguities or inconsistencies that the parties could not reasonably have intended. Savings clauses can be effective. Where an employment contract repeatedly reflects an intention to comply with the ESA, including through a “savings clause” stating that the ESA will prevail in the event of any inconsistency, that will be relevant in determining that the objective intention was to comply with the ESA.

Where an employment contract repeatedly reflects an intention to comply with the ESA, including through a “savings clause” stating that the ESA will prevail in the event of any inconsistency, that will be relevant in determining that the objective intention was to comply with the ESA. “At any time” and “for any reason” are not offside the ESA. These phrases are not automatically fatal to a without-cause termination clause. Such phrases also do not mean or imply that an employer intends to contract out of the ESA or other statutory protections.

These phrases are not automatically fatal to a without-cause termination clause. Such phrases also do not mean or imply that an employer intends to contract out of the ESA or other statutory protections. No more “gotcha” parsing. The Court emphasized that “a contractual provision is not ambiguous merely because it is possible to identify multiple potential or hypothetical interpretations.” In other words, an employee cannot point to one word or phrase in isolation and use a hypothetical reading to invalidate an entire termination clause. The focus should be on what the parties would reasonably have understood the provision to mean, not on remote interpretations divorced from the broader context.

The Court emphasized that “a contractual provision is not ambiguous merely because it is possible to identify multiple potential or hypothetical interpretations.” In other words, an employee cannot point to one word or phrase in isolation and use a hypothetical reading to invalidate an entire termination clause. The focus should be on what the parties would reasonably have understood the provision to mean, not on remote interpretations divorced from the broader context. For-cause clauses do not need to reference the wilful misconduct threshold under the ESA. A “for cause” provision that denies notice or compensation may still be enforceable if it preserves any minimum entitlements required by the ESA. Employers do not need to include contractual language describing the difference between common-law just cause and ESA wilful misconduct.

Bottom Line

This decision represents a significant victory for employers. By rejecting overly technical attacks on termination clauses and reaffirming a practical and contextual approach to contractual interpretation, the Court of Appeal has restored a measure of predictability to this area of the law. Employers should continue to draft termination provisions precisely, but they can now do so with greater confidence that courts will focus on substance over semantics.