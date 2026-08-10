Terminate With Caution: Regulatory Findings May Not Establish Cause

Background

The Ontario Superior Court’s decision in Silva v Royal Bank of Canada, 2026 ONSC 3841, is an important reminder that regulatory concerns, compliance issues, and even adverse regulatory findings do not automatically establish just cause for dismissal. Allegations that may warrant regulatory scrutiny do not necessarily amount to misconduct serious enough to justify dismissal without notice.

Ravini Silva worked for RBC as a financial planner for nearly twelve years and built a successful book of business during her tenure. Over time, the relationship between Ms. Silva and management deteriorated. RBC commenced an investigation into concerns arising from certain client transactions and compliance practices. The investigation ultimately expanded to allegations that Ms. Silva had forwarded confidential information to her personal email account, processed transactions without proper authorization, and directed clients to backdate replacement documents. RBC terminated Ms. Silva for cause and reported the allegations to securities regulators on Form 33-109F1 Notice of Termination of Registered Individuals and Permitted Individuals. Following a lengthy trial, the Court rejected RBC’s assertion of cause, found significant deficiencies in the investigative process, and concluded that the termination and related regulatory reporting had materially impaired Ms. Silva’s ability to secure comparable employment in the financial services industry.

The decision is notable not only because the Court rejected RBC’s assertion of cause, but also because of its forceful criticism of the investigative process, as well as the substantial damages award that followed. In addition to reasonable notice damages, the Court awarded approximately $1.9 million for loss of earning capacity, alongside aggravated and punitive damages.1 The judgment underscores the importance of carefully assessing alleged misconduct, conducting fair investigations, and exercising caution in reporting to regulatory bodies.

Regulatory Compliance Is Not a Shortcut to Just Cause

At the heart of the decision is the Court's application of the contextual approach to cause articulated in McKinley v. BC Tel.2 Even in highly regulated industries, employers must establish not only that misconduct occurred, but that it was sufficiently serious, viewed in context, to justify dismissal without notice. As the Supreme Court observed in McKinley, misconduct will not justify summary dismissal unless it is “so grievous” as to demonstrate an employee's repudiation of the employment relationship.3 Consistent with that approach, courts will consider whether lesser disciplinary measures would have been appropriate in the circumstances.

RBC relied on allegations that Ms. Silva improperly forwarded confidential information to her personal email account, processed transactions without proper authorization, and directed clients to backdate replacement documents. The Court ultimately concluded that the alleged misconduct was either relatively minor, unsupported by the evidentiary record, or consistent with practices that were known to and accepted within the organization.4 While the Court accepted that Ms. Silva breached RBC policy by forwarding two work-related emails to her personal account, it characterized the conduct as a minor lapse in judgment rather than conduct capable of destroying the employment relationship.5 The remaining allegations were either unsupported by the evidence or lacked any clear policy or regulatory foundation.

The regulator’s response further highlighted the disconnect between RBC’s position and the seriousness of the conduct. After reviewing the same allegations, the Mutual Fund Dealers’ Association (MFDA – now the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)) characterized any breaches as “minor in nature” and declined to commence disciplinary proceedings, issuing only a cautionary letter.6 While not determinative, the Court viewed this outcome as difficult to reconcile with RBC’s assertion that the conduct justified immediate dismissal for cause. The regulator’s assessment, and the Court’s treatment of it, underscored the distinction between conduct warranting regulatory attention and misconduct sufficiently serious to justify summary dismissal.

The decision should not be read as suggesting that regulatory misconduct can never constitute cause. Rather, it confirms that compliance concerns remain subject to the same contextual analysis that governs all allegations of misconduct.7 Regulatory issues may warrant investigation and discipline, but they do not relieve employers of the obligation to evaluate proportionality, context, intent, and the actual impact of the conduct on the employment relationship.

The Problematic Investigation

The Court was also critical of RBC’s investigative process. Although workplace investigations need not be perfect, they must be fair, balanced, and genuinely directed toward determining the facts. The Court concluded that the investigation evolved into an exercise in “ammunition gathering” rather than a genuine effort to determine the facts.8

The Court found that investigators failed to pursue readily available evidence that may have supported Ms. Silva’s explanations, including interviewing clients and locating potentially relevant records.9 At the same time, the investigation expanded beyond the original concerns and focused on uncovering additional misconduct. The Court also considered the broader context, including the deteriorating relationship between Ms. Silva and management, disputes regarding compensation and performance management, and retaliation complaints she had filed against her managers before the investigation commenced.10 The Court concluded that the investigative process lacked the objectivity necessary to support a finding of cause, reinforcing that the manner in which an employer investigates alleged misconduct may be as important as the allegations themselves.11

The Court was equally critical of RBC’s failure to consider alternatives to dismissal. Ms. Silva was a high-performing employee with nearly twelve years of service and no history of serious misconduct. The Court repeatedly emphasized that coaching, guidance, or progressive discipline would have been a proportionate response to any proven concerns.12 RBC’s failure to meaningfully consider such alternatives supported the Court’s conclusion that dismissal was a disproportionate response.

The Award of Loss of Earning Capacity Damages

The Court’s award of approximately $1.9 million for loss of earning capacity is among the most significant aspects of the decision. While substantial in amount, the award is particularly noteworthy because damages of this nature remain relatively uncommon in wrongful dismissal litigation. Damages are generally intended to compensate an employee for the notice period they should have received, not for future income losses extending beyond that period.

As the Ontario Court of Appeal recognized in Boucher v. Wal-Mart Canada Corp.,13 future income loss may be recoverable where the defendant’s conduct diminishes a plaintiff’s earning capacity rather than simply causing the loss of a particular job.14

The Court found that this was one of the rare cases in which such damages were warranted. It concluded that Ms. Silva’s inability to secure comparable employment was not merely the ordinary consequence of termination but was directly attributable to the termination for cause and the associated regulatory reporting.15 Several industry witnesses testified that prospective employers declined to hire her after learning of the termination and related regulatory concerns. On that record, the Court found a direct causal connection between RBC’s conduct and Ms. Silva’s diminished future earning capacity.

In reaching that conclusion, the Court considered Silva more analogous to Ojanen v. Acumen Law Corporation, where allegations of professional misconduct impaired the plaintiff’s ability to continue working in their chosen profession.16 As in Ojanen, the Court found that the consequences of RBC’s conduct extended beyond the loss of a particular job and significantly affected Ms. Silva’s ability to secure comparable employment in her field. The decision confirms that where an employer’s conduct, including regulatory reporting associated with a termination, has lasting consequences for an employee’s professional reputation and ability to obtain comparable employment, damages may extend well beyond those typically available in a wrongful dismissal action.

Key Takeaways

The decision in Silva demonstrates that courts are prepared to scrutinize not only alleged misconduct itself, but also the investigation, disciplinary response, and regulatory reporting that follow.

For employers, this decision offers several practical lessons. Regulatory concerns are not synonymous with cause, and employers must still establish that the conduct in question is sufficiently serious, viewed in context, to justify dismissal without notice. Employers should also ensure that alleged policy breaches are grounded in clear and enforceable standards, that workplace investigations remain objective and evidence-based, and that progressive discipline is meaningfully considered where appropriate. Particular care should be taken when making regulatory reports following a termination, given the significant impact such reports may have on future employment opportunities.

Silva underscores that regulatory scrutiny and just cause are not interchangeable concepts. Compliance concerns may warrant investigation and discipline, but they do not relieve employers of the obligation to assess allegations carefully, conduct fair investigations, and respond proportionately. Failure to do so may expose employers to substantial liability.

Footnotes

1 Silva v Royal Bank of Canada, 2026 ONSC 3841 at para. 387 [“Silva”].

2 McKinley v BC Tel, 2001 SCC 38, [2001] 2 SCR 161 [“McKinley”].

3 McKinley, supra note 2 at para. 33.

4 Silva, supra note 1 at paras. 201, 262-289.

5 Silva, supra note 1 at paras. 266-267.

6 Silva, supra note 1 at paras. 195-197.

7 Silva, supra note 1 at paras. 252-260.

8 Silva, supra note 1 at para. 298.

9 Silva, supra note 1 at paras. 296-302.

10 Silva, supra note 1 at para. 297.

11 Silva, supra note 1 at para. 304.

12 Silva, supra note 1 at paras. 283-284.

13 Boucher v Wal-Mart Canada Corp, 2014 ONCA 419, 120 OR (3d) 481 [“Boucher”].

14 Silva, supra note 1 at para. 377, citing to Boucher at para. 103.

15 Silva, supra note 1 at paras. 366, 380-381, and 397-407.