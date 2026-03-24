A Reminder Of The Key Changes Introduced By The Working For Workers Seven Act, 2025

Bill 30, Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025, ("Bill 30") received royal assent on November 27, 2025, and made numerous changes to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 ("ESA"), the Occupational Health & Safety Act ("OHSA"), and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997 ("WSIA").

Employers should take note of these changes and act proactively to ensure compliance and mitigate risks. Unless otherwise indicated, these changes came into force on November 27, 2025.

Employment Standards Act, 2000

Job Posting Platforms : (as of January 1, 2026) Defined as an online platform displaying publicly advertised job postings, these sites must allow employees to report fraudulent job postings.

: (as of January 1, 2026) Defined as an online platform displaying publicly advertised job postings, these sites must allow employees to report fraudulent job postings. Job Seeking Leave Entitlement in Mass Terminations : If an employer gives notice of termination to 50 or more employees in Ontario in accordance with the ESA's mass termination provisions, those employees are entitled to three (3) days of unpaid leave during the notice period to engage in activities to obtain employment, including interviews and training.

: If an employer gives notice of termination to 50 or more employees in Ontario in accordance with the ESA's mass termination provisions, those employees are entitled to three (3) days of unpaid leave during the notice period to engage in activities to obtain employment, including interviews and training. Extended Lay-Off Framework: Non-unionized employees can agree to a layoff longer than 35 weeks in a 52-week period, provided that such a layoff does not exceed 52 weeks in a 78- week period. For a layoff of this length to be permissible, the agreement must be in writing and must be approved by the Director of Employment Standards. Without such approval, the maximum length of an agreed-to layoff remains 35 weeks in a 52-week period.

Occupational Health & Safety Act

Defibrillator Reimbursement : Where employers are statutorily required to have a workplace defibrillator, they may be entitled to a reimbursement from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (" WSIB ").

: Where employers are statutorily required to have a workplace defibrillator, they may be entitled to a reimbursement from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (" "). Health and Safety Management Systems : Accredited health and safety management systems (" HSMS ") must now be treated as equivalents when a public organization, or any private organization on behalf of a public organization, conduct procurements.

: Accredited health and safety management systems (" ") must now be treated as equivalents when a public organization, or any private organization on behalf of a public organization, conduct procurements. *NEW* Administrative Monetary Penalties: (as of January 1, 2026) Administrative monetary penalties ("AMP") may be laid by inspectors who find that a person or employer has contravened or failed to comply with the OHSA. Currently, there is only one AMP for failing to treat HSMS as equivalent, however, more AMPs may be introduced in the future.

Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997

Bill 30 also created new administrative monetary penalties of up to $750,000 under the WSIA, where an employer makes fraudulent or misleading statements to the WSIB, fails to keep accurate records of wages, or fails to pay their premiums.

Employer Takeaways

With the latest addition to the Working for Workers Act series, Bill 30 has implemented several amendments and additions that seek to ensure employer compliance and accountability while also creating more protections and rights for employees. In particular, employers should take note of the new rules regarding temporary layoffs, which provide more flexibility for layoff agreements between employers and employees. Employers should also expect further details and amendments regarding administrative monetary penalties under the OHSA and should pay particular details to compliance with the WSIA, to avoid monetary penalties under that legislation.

We will continue to monitor newly emerging Regulations associated with Bill 30 and how they impact employers' obligations. For tailored guidance on how these changes may impact your organization, contact our Employment & Labour Relations Group.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.