Canada: Minimum Wage Increases In 2026

Canadian employers will see a number of minimum wage increases take effect in 2026 at both the federal and provincial/territorial levels.

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Canadian employers will see a number of minimum wage increases take effect in 2026 at both the federal and provincial/territorial levels. While most of these adjustments are tied to inflation and follow established indexation formulas, the cumulative effect may increase labour costs and compliance obligations for employers operating across multiple jurisdictions.

This update provides a high‑level overview of the key minimum wage changes coming into force in 2026 and highlights compliance considerations for employers.

Federal Minimum Wage

Effective April 1, 2026, Canada’s federal minimum wage increased from $17.75 to $18.15 per hour, reflecting a 2.1% CPI‑based adjustment for 2025.

The federal minimum wage applies to employees in federally regulated private‑sector industries, including banking, telecommunications, broadcasting, and interprovincial transportation. Employers must pay the higher of the federal or applicable provincial/territorial minimum wage where provincial rates exceed the federal floor.

Provincial and Territorial Minimum Wage Increases in 2026

Most provinces and territories continue to rely on annual indexation mechanisms, resulting in multiple increases throughout the year rather than a single national effective date.

Key confirmed increases for 2026 include:

British Columbia : General minimum wage increases from $17.85 to $18.25 per hour effective June 1, 2026.

: General minimum wage increases from $17.85 to $18.25 per hour effective June 1, 2026. Ontario : General minimum wage increases from $17.60 to $17.95 per hour effective October 1, 2026.

: General minimum wage increases from $17.60 to $17.95 per hour effective October 1, 2026. Québec : General minimum wage increases from $16.10 to $16.60 per hour effective May 1, 2026.

: General minimum wage increases from $16.10 to $16.60 per hour effective May 1, 2026. Atlantic Provinces (effective April 1, 2026, unless otherwise noted): New Brunswick : $15.90 per hour Newfoundland and Labrador : $16.35 per hour Prince Edward Island : $17.00 per hour Nova Scotia : $16.75 per hour on April 1, with a further increase to $17.00 scheduled for October 1, 2026

(effective April 1, 2026, unless otherwise noted): Yukon: Minimum wage increased to $18.51 per hour effective April 1, 2026.

Notably, Alberta has not announced any increase for 2026; its general minimum wage remains $15.00 per hour, unchanged since 2018.

Employer Compliance Considerations

For employers, these increases underscore several recurring compliance issues:

Payroll system updates should reflect jurisdiction‑specific effective dates, particularly for employers with national workforces.

Federally regulated employers may wish to monitor provincial rates closely and apply the higher standard where required.

Compression issues may arise as minimum wages approach or exceed existing wage bands for entry‑level positions.

Budgeting and workforce planning may want to account for staggered increases throughout 2026, rather than a single annual adjustment.

With minimum wages now routinely indexed to inflation in many jurisdictions, annual increases should be expected as a baseline operating assumption. Employers operating in multiple provinces or in federally regulated sectors may wish to conduct proactive wage reviews and compliance audits to mitigate risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.