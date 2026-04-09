Upcoming Ontario Minimum Wage Increase

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On April 1, 2026, the Ontario government announced that the general minimum wage will increase from $17.60 to $17.95 per hour, effective October 1, 2026.
Under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA), Ontario's minimum wage is reviewed and adjusted annually. This adjustment is tied to the Ontario Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.
This latest increase is estimated to apply to more than 700,000 workers. Further, the government estimates that an employee earning minimum wage and working 40 hours per week will see a pay increase of approximately $728 per year.
Minimum Wages Across Canada
The federal minimum wage also increased on April 1, 2026, rising from $17.75 to $18.10 per hour. Several other provinces have announced minimum wage increases as well:
|
Jurisdiction
|
General Minimum Wage
|
Effective Date
|
Federal
|
$18.10
|
April 1, 2026
|
Alberta
|
$15.00
|
Oct 1, 2018
|
British Columbia
|
$18.25
|
June 1, 2026
|
Manitoba
|
$16.40
|
October 1, 2026
|
New Brunswick
|
$15.90
|
April 1, 2026
|
Newfoundland and Labrador
|
$16.35
|
April 1, 2026
|
Nova Scotia
|
$17.00
|
October 1, 2026
|
Ontario
|
$17.95
|
October 1, 2026
|
Prince Edward Island
|
$17.00
|
April 1, 2026
|
Quebec
|
$16.60
|
May 1, 2026
|
Saskatchewan
|
$15.35
|
October 1, 2025
|
Yukon
|
$18.51
|
April 1, 2026
|
Northwest Territories
|
$16.95
|
September 1, 2025
|
Nunavut
|
$19.75
|
September 1, 2025
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