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9 April 2026

Upcoming Ontario Minimum Wage Increase

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On April 1, 2026, the Ontario government announced that the general minimum wage will increase from $17.60 to $17.95 per hour, effective October 1, 2026.
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On April 1, 2026, the Ontario government announced that the general minimum wage will increase from $17.60 to $17.95 per hour, effective October 1, 2026.

Under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA), Ontario's minimum wage is reviewed and adjusted annually. This adjustment is tied to the Ontario Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.

This latest increase is estimated to apply to more than 700,000 workers. Further, the government estimates that an employee earning minimum wage and working 40 hours per week will see a pay increase of approximately $728 per year.

Minimum Wages Across Canada

The federal minimum wage also increased on April 1, 2026, rising from $17.75 to $18.10 per hour. Several other provinces have announced minimum wage increases as well:

Jurisdiction

General Minimum Wage

Effective Date

Federal

$18.10

April 1, 2026

Alberta

$15.00

Oct 1, 2018

British Columbia

$18.25

June 1, 2026

Manitoba

$16.40

October 1, 2026

New Brunswick

$15.90

April 1, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador

$16.35

April 1, 2026

Nova Scotia

$17.00

October 1, 2026

Ontario

$17.95

October 1, 2026

Prince Edward Island

$17.00

April 1, 2026

Quebec

$16.60

May 1, 2026

Saskatchewan

$15.35

October 1, 2025

Yukon

$18.51

April 1, 2026

Northwest Territories

$16.95

September 1, 2025

Nunavut

$19.75

September 1, 2025

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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