Upcoming Ontario Minimum Wage Increase

On April 1, 2026, the Ontario government announced that the general minimum wage will increase from $17.60 to $17.95 per hour, effective October 1, 2026.

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On April 1, 2026, the Ontario government announced that the general minimum wage will increase from $17.60 to $17.95 per hour, effective October 1, 2026.

Under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA), Ontario's minimum wage is reviewed and adjusted annually. This adjustment is tied to the Ontario Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.

This latest increase is estimated to apply to more than 700,000 workers. Further, the government estimates that an employee earning minimum wage and working 40 hours per week will see a pay increase of approximately $728 per year.

Minimum Wages Across Canada

The federal minimum wage also increased on April 1, 2026, rising from $17.75 to $18.10 per hour. Several other provinces have announced minimum wage increases as well:

Jurisdiction General Minimum Wage Effective Date Federal $18.10 April 1, 2026 Alberta $15.00 Oct 1, 2018 British Columbia $18.25 June 1, 2026 Manitoba $16.40 October 1, 2026 New Brunswick $15.90 April 1, 2026 Newfoundland and Labrador $16.35 April 1, 2026 Nova Scotia $17.00 October 1, 2026 Ontario $17.95 October 1, 2026 Prince Edward Island $17.00 April 1, 2026 Quebec $16.60 May 1, 2026 Saskatchewan $15.35 October 1, 2025 Yukon $18.51 April 1, 2026 Northwest Territories $16.95 September 1, 2025 Nunavut $19.75 September 1, 2025

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