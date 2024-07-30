Episode 65: The Art Of Business Partnerships And Thriving In A Competitive Market (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 65, Heather is joined by Leanne Mohagen and Heather Jespersen, Co-Owners of Simone & Ivy. Together, they uncover the secret sauce to a successful business partnership, and recount the unique challenges that they have faced as a company specializing in furnishings and décor.

In this insightful discussion, Leanne and Heather detail the unconventional inception of their business partnership, dive into stories that reflect the beauty of resilience and demonstrate how they stand out in a competitive market. To learn more about Simone & Ivy, and to connect with Leanne and Heather, please visit https://simoneandivy.ca/.

