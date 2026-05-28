Deal Points Report 2025: Key Insights In Canadian Venture Capital

We proudly announce the release of the Osler Deal Points Report: Venture Capital Financings 2025, the essential guide to the latest trends and developments in the Canadian venture capital market.

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We proudly announce the release of the Osler Deal Points Report: Venture Capital Financings 2025, the essential guide to the latest trends and developments in the Canadian venture capital market.

The rapid ascent of AI is a defining theme of the 2025 Deal Points Report, with AI emerging as the largest single industry category in the dataset.

In its fifth annual Deal Points Report, Osler’s market-leading Emerging and High Growth Companies Group covers approximately US$16.5 billion in aggregate transaction value.

Drawing on Osler’s direct involvement in the market, the report covers transactions where we acted for either the investor or the company. This approach provides you with exclusive insights and a depth of analysis that cannot be found in public data sources.

Read the full report today and register for our upcoming webinar to gain a deeper understanding of the forces shaping Canada’s innovation economy.

Our special one-hour Deal Points Report webinar takes place June 9, 2026, at

1 p.m. ET. Join this informative discussion as members of Osler’s Emerging and High Growth Companies Group provide their insights and share the key findings relevant to all stakeholders in the high-growth company ecosystem.

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