Can You Accept A Deposit Before Providing Franchise Disclosure In Canada?

A foreign franchisor entering Canada will often encounter the deposit question before it encounters almost anything else. A promising candidate has completed the initial interviews, perhaps identified a territory and asked the franchisor to stop speaking with competing prospects. The development team wants evidence that the candidate is serious before devoting further time and resources to the opportunity. A refundable deposit, reservation agreement or letter of intent may seem like the obvious commercial response.

That instinct is understandable, but it must be reconciled with a central feature of Canadian franchise legislation. In the provinces that regulate franchise disclosure, a prospective franchisee must generally receive a compliant disclosure document at least 14 days before signing a franchise agreement or paying consideration relating to the franchise. The legislation is intended to ensure that disclosure informs the investment decision, rather than arriving after the candidate has become financially or psychologically committed to the transaction.

The practical question is therefore not simply whether a deposit is refundable. It is whether the payment and the document accompanying it fall within the limited preliminary arrangements permitted by the applicable legislation. A deposit that has been carefully structured may be entirely legitimate. A deposit that has been borrowed from a foreign sales process, or documented casually, may start the relationship on the wrong legal footing.

Why the law looks beyond the franchise agreement

The Canadian disclosure statutes do not allow the parties to avoid the waiting period merely by postponing execution of the final franchise agreement. Their focus is broader: the prospective franchisee should not be required to sign an agreement relating to the franchise, or part with money relating to the franchise, before receiving the prescribed disclosure and having the full statutory review period.

That breadth reflects commercial reality. By the time the final franchise agreement is presented, a candidate may already have paid money, retained advisers, selected premises, resigned from employment or publicly committed to the new business. A formally refundable payment can still deepen that commitment, particularly where the candidate believes that a territory or location will otherwise be lost. The legislation therefore examines substance rather than labels. Calling a payment a reservation fee, expression-of-interest deposit or good-faith payment does not determine its legal effect.

For the same reason, the analysis cannot be confined to the amount of the cheque. The surrounding agreement matters just as much. A modest payment made under a document that effectively commits the candidate to proceed may be more problematic than a larger deposit that is unconditionally refundable and imposes no obligation to enter into a franchise agreement.

A carefully structured refundable deposit may be permitted

Several Canadian franchise statutes expressly permit a franchisor to accept a limited deposit before disclosure, provided the statutory conditions are satisfied. Although the details must be checked province by province, the common elements are familiar. The deposit must remain within the prescribed monetary limit, must be refundable without deduction if the prospective franchisee does not proceed, and must be paid under an agreement that does not oblige the candidate to enter into a franchise agreement.

In provinces using the harmonized model, the permitted amount is generally tied to a percentage of the initial franchise fee and, in some cases, an overall monetary ceiling. Those limits should not be treated as a target. The commercial purpose of the payment should determine the amount, and many franchisors can accomplish their objective with a considerably smaller sum.

More importantly, the right to a refund must be genuine. A provision allowing the franchisor to deduct administrative charges, legal fees, development expenses or other amounts may take the payment outside the statutory exception. So may language stating that the deposit becomes non-refundable once a territory is reserved, a site is approved or a specified period has elapsed. If the candidate can lose the payment without first entering into the properly disclosed franchise transaction, the arrangement requires particular scrutiny.

The deposit agreement must not become a franchise agreement in disguise

A compliant deposit agreement should do relatively little. It should record the payment, explain its limited purpose, confirm the circumstances in which it will be returned and make clear that neither party is obliged to complete the franchise transaction. It should not attempt to settle the essential commercial terms of the future relationship or impose obligations that belong in the franchise agreement.

Problems arise when the document begins to resemble a miniature franchise agreement. A reservation agreement may identify the territory, fix the franchise fee, require the candidate to proceed by a stated date, authorize the franchisor to retain the deposit if the candidate changes course, or incorporate provisions from the proposed franchise agreement. Each additional commitment makes it harder to maintain that the candidate remained free to make an informed decision after receiving disclosure.

Letters of intent deserve the same caution. In ordinary corporate transactions, a carefully drafted non-binding letter of intent can be a useful way to record the parties’ present understanding while preserving flexibility. In the franchise sales context, however, the title of the document is not decisive. A letter described as non-binding may nevertheless contain binding provisions, require a payment or create enough commercial commitment to engage the disclosure rules. The document must be assessed as a whole.

What about applications, confidentiality agreements and site-selection documents?

The sales process need not stop until disclosure has been delivered. A franchisor can generally gather information needed to evaluate a candidate, discuss the concept, assess financial capacity and explore potential markets. A properly framed application form is ordinarily part of that evaluation process, provided it does not become an agreement to purchase the franchise or require an impermissible payment.

Canadian legislation also permits certain confidentiality and site-selection agreements to be signed before disclosure, but those exceptions are deliberately narrow. A confidentiality agreement should be confined to protecting information supplied during the evaluation process and should not prevent the prospective franchisee from communicating with professional advisers, other franchisees or an organization of franchisees where the legislation protects those communications. A site-selection agreement should address the proposed location and related confidentiality without obliging the candidate to acquire the franchise.

These distinctions matter because preliminary documents are often prepared by different parts of the organization. The franchise development team may use an application created by marketing, a confidentiality agreement supplied by U.S. counsel and a deposit letter developed by accounting. Each document may appear harmless when viewed alone. Together, however, they may create a level of commitment that no one intended. The Canadian package should therefore be reviewed as a single transaction process, not as a collection of unrelated forms.

A national sales process should be designed for Canada

Foreign franchisors sometimes respond to provincial differences by asking the sales team to follow a separate process in each province. That is legally possible, but operationally fragile. Development personnel do not always know where a candidate will ultimately establish the business, and territories can shift during site selection. A process that is lawful in one province may be used inadvertently in another.

For most systems, the better approach is to adopt a national preliminary-document package built to the most demanding applicable standard. The application, confidentiality agreement, deposit agreement, letter of intent and site-selection documents should use consistent language and should be accompanied by clear internal instructions describing when each document may be used. The payment process should also be controlled so that no one accepts a fee, deposit or reimbursement outside the approved structure.

This is not unnecessary legal engineering. It is a practical recognition that franchise sales are conducted by people working toward growth targets, often across multiple jurisdictions and under considerable time pressure. A well-designed process allows the development team to move confidently without requiring a legal opinion at every step.

The real risk is usually created before anyone thinks there is a deal

Disclosure disputes are rarely caused by a franchisor deliberately deciding to ignore the law. More often, they arise from ordinary commercial momentum. A candidate wants a desirable territory held. The broker wants evidence of commitment. The landlord wants negotiations to begin. The franchisor accepts a payment or signs a short document to keep the process moving, assuming that the formal legal work will occur later.

By the time Canadian counsel becomes involved, the parties may already have created the very commitment that disclosure was supposed to precede. The consequence is not merely a technical defect. Depending on the circumstances and the applicable statute, the franchisee may later assert statutory rescission and damages remedies, potentially after the franchisor has invested substantial resources in launching the location.

The answer is not to make the recruitment process cumbersome or to refuse every preliminary arrangement. It is to recognize that the beginning of the sales process is legally significant. Sophisticated franchisors decide in advance what may be signed, what may be paid and what must wait until the disclosure period has expired.

Looking ahead: Can you use your existing financial statements in a Canadian FDD?

Once the preliminary process has been properly structured, the next practical challenge is often the disclosure document itself. For foreign franchisors, one of the most consequential questions is whether the financial statements already prepared for the home jurisdiction will satisfy Canadian franchise disclosure requirements.

The answer depends on the age of the statements, the accounting and assurance standards used, the franchisor’s corporate history and the exemptions available under the applicable provincial legislation. The next article in this series will examine when audited or review-engagement financial statements are required, when an exemption may be available, and why financial statement planning should begin well before the first Canadian franchise sale.

Getting the process right from the start

A franchisor may be able to accept a refundable deposit before providing franchise disclosure in Canada, but only within a carefully defined statutory framework. The fact that a payment is described as refundable is not enough. Its amount, the deductions permitted, the obligations imposed by the accompanying agreement and the other documents used during the recruitment process all form part of the analysis.

The most effective approach is to design the Canadian sales process before the first candidate enters the pipeline. When preliminary documents are coordinated, the development team understands the boundaries and payments are accepted only through an approved procedure, the franchisor can preserve commercial momentum without compromising the integrity of the disclosure process. That is a far better position than trying to reconstruct the transaction after the candidate has already paid money and begun to act as though the deal is done.

This article forms part of a series on franchising in Canada for international brands considering expansion into the Canadian market.