Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 4) (Video)

Ontario's Arthur Wishart Act establishes comprehensive franchise disclosure requirements and strict penalties for non-compliance, fundamentally shaping the relationship between franchisors and franchisees. Understanding these regulatory obligations is essential for anyone involved in franchise operations within the province. This video explores the key protective measures and legal framework governing franchise relationships under Ontario law.

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In the latest video from our series, “Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko,” Jennifer Shayko discusses the timing requirements for delivering a disclosure document and what franchisors should keep in mind.

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