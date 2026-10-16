Trusts: A Powerful But Often Misunderstood (And Sometimes Misused) Planning Tool

Trusts are powerful tools for preserving wealth and facilitating intergenerational transfer, yet they remain widely misunderstood by families with business or investment assets. This article examines the fundamental nature of trusts, the critical distinction between legal and beneficial ownership, and how proper education and thoughtful design can help families avoid common pitfalls. Michael Goldberg explores why misconceptions about trusts can lead to confusion and conflict, and how to ensure these plannin

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Trusts occupy a central place in Canadian tax, estate, continuity and succession planning, particularly for families with business or investment assets. While trusts can be powerful tools for preserving wealth, facilitating intergenerational wealth transfer and supporting family enterprise governance, they are often misunderstood, which can lead to confusion, conflict and unintended consequences.

As the first article in a four-part series published by Family Enterprise Canada, Michael Goldberg explores what trusts are, how they are formed and why understanding the distinction between legal and beneficial ownership is fundamental to effective planning. He also examines common misconceptions about trusts and explains how proper education, thoughtful design and ongoing administration can help trusts achieve their intended objectives.

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