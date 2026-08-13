Directors And Officers: Navigating Liabilities In Canada

Corporate leaders in Canada face an increasingly complex web of legal, regulatory and reputational risks that demand careful navigation. This comprehensive examination reveals how directors' and officers' liability has evolved, encompassing traditional fiduciary duties alongside emerging challenges in cybersecurity, AI governance, climate disclosures and supply chain management. Understanding these exposures and the available protections through indemnification and insurance has become essential for effecti

Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you.

Article Insights

Andrea C. Johnson’s articles from Dentons Canada LLP are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Insurance industries

The evolving landscape of directors’ and officers’ liability in Canada is examined in this insight, including the legal, regulatory and reputational risks facing corporate leaders today.

The insight explores the current state of D&O liability, the foundational duties of directors and officers, key areas of statutory and common-law exposure, indemnification and the evolving D&O insurance market. It also highlights emerging risks, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence governance, climate-related disclosures and supply chain obligations, while providing practical risk-management considerations for boards and management.

How we can help

Our Corporate and Securities and Corporate Finance teams advise boards, committees and management on the full spectrum of governance matters, from board and committee mandates and policies through to shareholder engagement, executive compensation, risk oversight and contested situations. We would welcome the opportunity to discuss how these practices apply to your organization.

The authors would like to thank Diana Nakka for her contributions to this insight.

This article is part of the A practical guide for boards and corporate leaders series. To read the previous article in this series, click here.

To view the full article please click here.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.