The Federal Government Announces Review Of The Online Streaming Framework And Funding For The Cultural Sector

The Government of Canada announced in a new release, issued on June 3, 2026, that it will invest $600 million in the Canadian audio and audiovisual sectors to provide stability and immediate support as well as to keep Canadian culture “accessible and affordable for all Canadians”.

Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.

Article Insights

Scott M. Prescott’s articles from Fasken are most popular: in Canada Fasken are most popular: within Criminal Law and Law Department Performance topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Insurance, Healthcare and Technology industries

The Government of Canada announced in a new release, issued on June 3, 2026, that it will invest $600 million in the Canadian audio and audiovisual sectors to provide stability and immediate support as well as to keep Canadian culture “accessible and affordable for all Canadians”.

At the same time, the government will direct the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to review “its recent decision to regulate online streamers and Canadian broadcasters” through forthcoming policy directions “to adjust the implementation of the Online Streaming Act”, citing concerns that new spending obligations on the acquisition or production of Canadian programming could result in higher costs for broadcasters and online streamers, which could be passed down to Canadian consumers.

According to the release, the forthcoming policy directions will focus on maintaining affordability, preserving consumer choice, and ensuring regulatory flexibility for both Canadian broadcasters and foreign online streaming services. The government also emphasized that new investments should support Canadian programming, including local news, French-language content, Indigenous storytelling, content serving equity-deserving groups and official language minority communities, and services of exceptional importance.

Further details will follow after consultation with industry stakeholders. The government indicated that funding levels may be adjusted once revised CRTC rules are finalized, noting that this funding will allow for the “time and stability needed to get the framework right” with the apparent objective of sustaining Canadian cultural production while mitigating cost pressures both industry and affordability impacts on consumers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.