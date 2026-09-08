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8 September 2026

Sideline Conversations: Cape Verde’s Historic 2026 World Cup Journey (Video)

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Legal and commercial experts examine the groundbreaking tri-nation football tournament, exploring the regulatory frameworks, partnership agreements, and financial structures that enabled this historic international competition. The discussion features insights from Cape Verde's football federation leadership on leveraging FIFA prize money and commercial opportunities following their memorable tournament debut.
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In this closing episode of Sideline Conversations, hosts Aarij S. Wasti (Gowling WLG, Toronto), Marlon Hill (WSHC+B, Miami), and Juan Carlos Partida (EC Rubio, Mexico City) recap the legal and commercial issues that shaped the first tri-nation tournament.

Our hosts are joined for this final chapter by returning guest Paulo Santos, Vice President of Cape Verdean Football Federation for a warm postgame reflection on one of the tournament’s most beloved stories. Paulo shares what the historic debut has meant for a nation of 500,000 and 1.2 million Cape Verdeans living abroad, and how the federation plans to reinvest FIFA prize money into youth academies, commercial renegotiations with key partners, and an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Watch the episode below.

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