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5 October 2026

Peripheral Scores Big: Toronto Startup Brings Video Game Replays To Live Sports

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Goodmans LLP

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A Toronto-based startup is revolutionizing sports broadcasting by adapting video game replay technology for live sporting events. This innovation promises to transform how fans experience and interact with professional sports coverage, bringing gaming-style visual enhancements to real-world athletic competitions.
Canada Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Lowell McLaughlin
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Peripheral, a Toronto-based startup founded by former University of Toronto Robotics students, is transforming the way we view sports. The platform combines advanced sensors, high-performance cameras and its proprietary large reconstruction model AI to convert thousands of images into immersive 3D renderings of sporting events. The technology opens exciting new possibilities for broadcasts seeking 360-degree replay viewing angles, as well as teams and analysts looking to measure and assess player performance.

Peripheral’s team is leveraging its experience in designing self-driving race cars to adapt the technology from autonomous vehicles to the court. The startup delivers a video experience that feels remarkably similar to popular video game franchises like “NBA 2K” and “Madden,” letting viewers explore the action from virtually any angle. The platform recently demonstrated its capabilities at this year’s NBA Summer League, showcasing its potential to transform the fan experience.

On August 17, 2026, Peripheral announced U$8.7 million in additional funding co-led by Inovia Capital and Deloitte Ventures, with follow-on participation from existing backers Khosla Ventures and Entrepreneurs First, bringing total funding to US$12.5 million.

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Lowell McLaughlin
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