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1 October 2026

New E-book Explores The Legal Implications Of AI Data Centres In Western Canada

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MLT Aikins LLP

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MLT Aikins LLP is a full-service law firm of more than 375 lawyers with a deep commitment to Western Canada and an understanding of this market’s unique legal and business landscapes.
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MLT Aikins has released a comprehensive e-book examining the legal, regulatory, and business challenges facing AI data centre development in Western Canada. The guide addresses critical issues including privacy...
Canada Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kristél Kriel,Randy Brunet,Scott Bell
+5 Authors
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MLT Aikins has launched a new e-book, AI data centres and the law: A Western Canadian perspective. This practical resource is designed to help developers, investors, operators, suppliers and customers better understand the legal, regulatory and business issues shaping one of the fastest-growing sectors in Canada.

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented demand for data centre infrastructure. As organizations race to build, power and operate AI-ready facilities, they must also navigate a complex landscape of privacy requirements, cybersecurity obligations, commercial contracting issues, energy considerations, regulatory approvals and talent acquisition challenges. This guide brings together insights from lawyers across multiple practice areas to help organizations identify risks, ask the right questions and make informed decisions.

“AI data centres sit at the intersection of technology, infrastructure, privacy, cybersecurity and regulation,” says Kristél Kriel, who leads the firm’s Technology, Intellectual Property and Privacy group. “Organizations that understand these legal considerations early will be better positioned to manage risk, support innovation and capitalize on the opportunities this rapidly evolving sector presents.”

Written from a Western Canadian perspective, the e-book explores three key areas:

  1. Privacy, security and supply concerns
  2. Legal and regulatory considerations for developers and investors looking to build
  3. Employer options for streamlined immigration paths for AI professionals

Topics include data privacy and cybersecurity, government procurement, data residency, financing and tax incentives, foreign investment, energy supply, real estate and land use, stakeholder engagement and immigration pathways that can help employers attract specialized AI talent.

Download AI data centres and the law: A Western Canadian perspective.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Kristél Kriel
Kristél Kriel
Photo of Randy Brunet
Randy Brunet
Photo of Brady Chapman
Brady Chapman
Photo of Scott Bell
Scott Bell
Photo of Danielle Graff
Danielle Graff
Photo of Nika Pidskalny
Nika Pidskalny
Photo of Josh Morrison
Josh Morrison
Photo of Nathan Schissel
Nathan Schissel
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