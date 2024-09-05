ARTICLE
5 September 2024

Appointment Backlogs At The Federal Police In Sao Paulo Causing Delays

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore Firm Details
High demand is causing appointment delays for foreign nationals seeking services at the Federal Police branch in Sao Paulo. The Federal Police branch in Sao Paulo is currently scheduling visa registration...
Brazil Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

High demand is causing appointment delays for foreign nationals seeking services at the Federal Police branch in Sao Paulo. The Federal Police branch in Sao Paulo is currently scheduling visa registration appointments about one month after the request; and in-country change of status application appointments (including Mercosur and family reunion applications) about two to three months after the request, whereas typically appointments are scheduled must sooner. It is not known how long these delays are expected to last. As background, foreign nationals entering Brazil under a consular work visa or those filing an in-country change of status application must register with the Federal Police within 30 or 90 days of arrival/approval (as applicable). After registering, foreign nationals obtain an RNM number (Brazilian identification number), required for their employers to enroll them on local payroll (if applicable) or complete certain administrative tasks in Brazil, such as setting up a bank account. As a result, foreign nationals and employers should expect delays with registration and may face delays in payroll start dates in Brazil. Fragomen is monitoring this situation and will report on relevant developments. Please contact your Fragomen professional to explore other case-specific available options.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More