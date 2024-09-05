Appointment Backlogs At The Federal Police In Sao Paulo Causing Delays

High demand is causing appointment delays for foreign nationals seeking services at the Federal Police branch in Sao Paulo. The Federal Police branch in Sao Paulo is currently scheduling visa registration appointments about one month after the request; and in-country change of status application appointments (including Mercosur and family reunion applications) about two to three months after the request, whereas typically appointments are scheduled must sooner. It is not known how long these delays are expected to last. As background, foreign nationals entering Brazil under a consular work visa or those filing an in-country change of status application must register with the Federal Police within 30 or 90 days of arrival/approval (as applicable). After registering, foreign nationals obtain an RNM number (Brazilian identification number), required for their employers to enroll them on local payroll (if applicable) or complete certain administrative tasks in Brazil, such as setting up a bank account. As a result, foreign nationals and employers should expect delays with registration and may face delays in payroll start dates in Brazil. Fragomen is monitoring this situation and will report on relevant developments. Please contact your Fragomen professional to explore other case-specific available options.

