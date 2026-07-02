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2 July 2026

BRPTO Opens Consultation On Position Marks

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The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office has launched a public consultation to establish examination criteria for position marks, marking a pivotal development...
Brazil Intellectual Property
Licks Attorneys

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BRPTO) published, in the BRPTO Official Gazette #2892, Public Consultation #01/2026, with the aim of gathering contributions on examination criteria for the registration of position marks in Brazil.

This initiative represents a significant step toward consolidating administrative practice concerning non-traditional signs.

The full drafts of the normative act and the examination guidelines are available on the BRPTO website and will be open
for comments and/or suggestions for 45 days.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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