World Intellectual Property Day Highlights The Creative Industries

Celebrated this Friday, the 25th, World Intellectual Property Day highlights the strategic role of intangible assets in driving innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable development. In an increasingly dynamic global landscape, ensuring legal security for trademarks, patents, copyrights, and other creations has become essential for businesses across all sectors.

This year, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) chose the theme "IP and Music: Feel the Beat," emphasizing the importance of valuing musical works and their connection to other creative fields such as film, fashion, technology, and gaming. The initiative shines a light not only on composers and performers, but also on the transformations reshaping the music industry.

In Brazil, the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) implemented significant measures in 2024 that directly impact the sector. Notable among them are the waiver of sworn translations for foreign documents in patent applications and the ability to register advertising slogans as trademarks—developments that expand the protection tools available to national companies' strategies.

Another prominent topic is the rise of artificial intelligence in the creation of works and the development of innovative solutions. The use of these technologies raises debates about authorship and ownership, particularly in the field of patents, and demands prompt legal responses aligned with technological shifts. It is a landscape in which the boundary between human and machine challenges traditional legal frameworks.

