Brazilian Trademark And Patent Official Fees To Increase Substantially! Up To 49% Increase In Some Categories!

The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BPTO) has issued Ordinance INPI/PR No. 10/2025, establishing a new schedule of official fees. Effective August 7, 2025, this marks the first revision of BPTO fees since 2012. The adjustment affects core services—including patents, trademarks, and industrial designs—with an average increase of 24.1% and some categories rising by up to 49%.

Purpose and Impact of the Adjustment

BPTO stated on its official website that the core objectives of the fee adjustment are to enhance operational efficiency, support digital transformation, and strengthen service capabilities. Address the outdated fee structure inherited from 2012, which can no longer meet operational needs amid rising inflation and growing technical demands.

The additional revenue will be directly allocated to key projects, including: Improving examination efficiency and recruiting professional technical staff;Advancing intelligent examination systems to expedite backlog processing and optimize the applicant experience; Consolidating BPTO's intellectual property service capabilities in Latin America.

Key Adjustments and Impacts

Patent-related Fees:

Substantial increases apply to patent filings, examinations, annuities, and granting taxes (up to 49% for some procedures).

Notably: The fee for issuing patent certificates or supplementary certificates for inventions will be abolished starting December 20, 2024.

Trademarks and Industrial Designs:

Official fees for trademark applications, oppositions, appeals, and industrial design renewals have increased by up to 49%.

Continued Relief Policies:

The existing 60% fee reduction remains valid for low-income applicants registered in CadÚnico and persons with disabilities listed in the federal registry (full exemptions apply to eligible groups).

The fee hikes will significantly impact intellectual property management costs, especially for multinational corporations and brand owners with high volumes of patent/trademark applications or maintenance needs.

The reform signals Brazil's IP system is entering a more digital and professional era, which may bring more efficient services but also require adaptation to new procedures and cost structures.

Recommendations for Proactive Planning

Given the substantial adjustments, we strongly advise clients to:

Expedite intellectual property applications (e.g., patents, trademarks) and complete registrations before August 7, 2025 to avoid higher costs under the new schedule;

Prioritize instructions for matters with deadlines after August 7, 2025, and new applications to minimize fee increases.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.