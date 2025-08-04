Brazil Announces First Major IP Fee Revision Since 2012

The Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) has announced its first major revision of official fees since 2012, which will take effect on August 7, 2025. The update includes an approximate 48% increase in official fees for patents, trademarks, and industrial designs. Additionally, INPI will introduce bundled filing options to simplify procedures and new tools aimed at streamlining opposition processes and facilitating the submission of evidence for acquired distinctiveness. Rights holders and applicants are advised to review their IP strategies and consider filing before the revised fees come into force.

