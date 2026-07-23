New Petrobras Gas Pricing Softens Increase, Raises Competition Questions

The new Petrobras pricing mechanism for natural gas sold to distributors should smooth out the rise in fuel prices – still aﬀected by the conﬂict in the Middle East – and could impact competition in Brazil.

The new model creates reference bands for the price of Brent crude, establishing a ﬂoor and a ceiling to limit sharp ﬂuctuations in the quarterly adjustments of natural gas supply contracts.

The state-owned oil company’s estimate is that the measure announced on Tuesday (July 1) will reduce the adjustment scheduled for August 1 from 22% to around 6%.

According to Petrobras, adherence to the mechanism will be voluntary and will depend on the signing of contract amendments by the distributors.

The state-owned company stated that the measure seeks to increase price predictability and avoid abrupt pass-throughs resulting from international volatility. The ﬁnal price to consumers will continue to depend on factors such as transportation, distribution and marketing margins, taxes, and tariﬀs approved by

state regulatory agencies.

The Brazilian Association of Piped Gas Distribution Companies (Abegás) evaluated the initiative positively. According to the entity, the measure temporarily reduces the impacts of the international surge on the price of the molecule and results from discussions held with Petrobras.

The association added that it expects other suppliers in the market to also show sensitivity to the issue and that it continues working toward a structural solution for the price of natural gas in the country.

For Lívia Amorim, a partner at Veirano Advogados, the adoption of mechanisms to reduce volatility is not unprecedented in the Brazilian gas market. She noted that this is not the ﬁrst time Petrobras has adopted mechanisms to mitigate price volatility, whether due to ﬂuctuations in indexes or even in exchange rates.

"The new element to be observed is that the gas market now has other competitors, and these mechanisms must preserve the possibility for the other players to continue oﬀering and not generate a demand lock-in that extends the concentration of supply

for a longer period," he told BNamericas.

Maria Amélia Braga, partner in the Oil and Gas practice at TAGD Advogados, pointed out that the change should be understood as a mechanism for smoothing volatility, and not as a structural reduction in the cost of gas.

According to the lawyer, the new model redistributes risk over time by limiting the immediate pass-through of international increases, although part of this eﬀect may remain incorporated into the methodology through the price ﬂoor.

She believes that the main beneﬁt is to provide greater predictability to contracts and reduce shocks for distributors and consumers.

Braga added that the initiative may favor market stability, but warned that it will be necessary to monitor distributors’ adherence, the terms of the contractual amendments, and the eﬀects on competition.

“In a market that is still taking shape, Petrobras’ contractual design is not just a commercial decision; it also inﬂuences the competitive dynamics of the entire sector,” he told BNamericas.

In a press release, Tiago Macêdo, partner at Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown and former attorney general of ANP, stated that the initiative may generate signiﬁcant competitive impacts by pressuring other marketers to review their pricing strategies in order to remain competitive in the face of Petrobras’s oﬀer.

According to Macêdo, the change is commercial in nature and does not alter the current regulatory framework, since it will be implemented through optional amendments to existing contracts.

"It is a contractual arrangement between private parties – Petrobras and the distributors – made possible through optional addenda to the current supply contracts," he said.

The lawyer added that the containment of the molecule’s price tends to reduce the impact of readjustments for consumers served by the captive market and assessed that Petrobras will be able to oﬀset part of the cost of the policy through increased commercial scale.

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