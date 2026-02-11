Brazil O&G Permanent Offer: ANP Approves Draft Tender Protocol

On January 26, 2026, Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels ("ANP"), approved by means of Directors Decision No. 54/2026 the new draft tender protocol of the Permanent Offer under the Production Sharing regime.

The 4th Cycle of the Permanent Offer under the Production Sharing regime will include 25 blocks. In addition to the Ágata, Amazonita, Jade, Larimar, Ônix, Safira Leste, Safira Oeste, and Turmalina blocks, which were offered in previous cycles, the new tender protocol includes 17 additional blocks incorporated through resolutions of the National Council for Energy Policy ("CNPE"): Cruzeiro do Sul, Rubi, Granada, Cerussita, Aragonita, Rodocrosita, Malaquita, Opala, Quartzo, Calcedônia, Siderita, Hematita, Limonita, Magnetita, Calcita, Dolomita, and Azurita.

The new tender protocol updates the technical and economic parameters of the blocks, while the rules established in its previous version and in the draft production sharing agreements remain unchanged.

ANP authorized the submission of the draft tender protocol for approval by the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") and for notification to the Federal Court of Accounts ("TCU") for their information. Once approved, the draft will be made available by ANP and subject to a public hearing.

